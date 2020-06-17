League of Ireland return talks take step forward as FAI offer clubs improved financial package

The FAI have presented League of Ireland clubs with an improved financial package around a return to play. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Hopes of a League of Ireland return on the August Bank Holiday weekend have increased after the FAI presented an improved package to Premier Division sides.

But the Association’s board have yet to sign off on a plan that would be dependent on their approval.

Premier clubs who were last week offered amounts ranging from €95,000 to €160,000 are now all due to receive ballpark figures in or around €190,000.

The scrapping of a plan for staging games in neutral venues has allowed Abbotstown authorities to redistribute funds towards clubs who will use extra cash to bring their stadiums up to speed for Covid-19 needs.

A saving on proposed streaming and testing programmes is also a factor.

Yet the presentation of a new compensation package worth in excess of €3m is still understood to be tied in with confidence about third party support from government and/or FIFA, with Sport Ireland support incorporated into calculations.

FAI CEO Gary Owens and his deputy Niall Quinn had previously put €1.7m in front of the clubs, having failed to convince the board to agree to an additional €2m guarantee at short notice; members of the FAI’s top table wanted more clarity.

This figure remains a significant element of the FAI's management of finances around the pandemic.

While there is confidence that spectators will be allowed into league fixtures, that element is pending government approval and a green light from the nationwide return to play expert group, so the clubs are being asked to budget for closed doors games.

St Patrick’s Athletic owner Garrett Kelleher was present in a conference call which, according to sources, was less eventful than last Friday’s summit where he was critical of Owens and Quinn and subsequently wrote to board members to declare a loss of confidence in the duo.

Questions for this meeting were submitted in advance with Premier clubs holding their own private chat earlier in the day

The new offer has largely addressed financial concerns – although the shelf-life of the government wage subsidy remains a worry – but there are football-related issues that represent a potential stumbling block.

And one club official warned that while these talks were 'positive', there was still a 'way to go' before a resolution to suit all parties is found.

No definitive call has been made on promotion and relegation, with a strong contingent arguing that condemning a side to the drop after 18 games would be harsh.

Additionally, while a number of clubs favour a three-month season finishing in early November, the point has been raised that a European run for any Irish team would expose a tight schedule, so the end date will require negotiation.

Dundalk chairman Bill Hulsizer has also voiced concerns about a champion being crowned in that narrow a time-frame.

The prospect of the FAI Cup being scrapped for a year has come up as an option, but there would be strong opposition to that within the corridors of the FAI.

First Division clubs will also benefit from improved terms but their support is dependent on promotion being offered and a larger top flight for 2021 is by no means out of the question.

Clubs have been asked to go away and discuss proposals internally before coming back to the FAI.

The players union, the PFAI, are due to speak with the FAI today. A collective pay cut is no longer being looked at, with individual clubs expected to engage with their players if there are wage issues to resolve – one Premier Division club who temporarily laid off their players has already made moves in that regard.

If that picture is improving, the FAI are facing a fresh problem on another front, however, after the Dublin and District Schoolboys League announced changes for the 2020/21 season that go against the Abbotstown recommendations.

There was widespread shock among clubs and players when the DDSL announced that U11 leagues will be 9 v 9 and U12 football will be 11 v 11, when Ruud Dokter’s Player Development Plan lists 7 v 7 and 9 v 9 respectively for those age groups.

At least two other leagues are expected to follow the DDSL stance, which is the latest escalation in tensions between the FAI and schoolboy football administrators. The FAI refused to comment.

