League of Ireland previews and how you can watch live

The League of Ireland returns tonight with two Premier Division fixtures and four in the First Division.

PREMIER DIVISION

Derry City v Sligo Rovers

(Brandywell Stadium, 5.45)

TEAM NEWS: Derry’s squad has been boosted since lockdown with new signings Adam Hammill, Joe Thomson, Jake Dunwoody, James Akintunde and Ibrahim Meite, while Darren Cole is fit again after a long spell out. Sligo pulled off a coup with the signing of ex-Derry man Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe but he’s unavailable due to quarantine restrictions and they still have issues in defence due to injury, Danny Kane and John Mahon injured.

MATCH POINT: No points gained, and only two goals scored, in the first three games of the pre-pandemic season was a real concern for Sligo, hence the club’s strong stance on the issue of relegation. The signing of Junior is a real boost, a player who already knows the league, but defence is the big worry for Sligo and Derry, with so much attacking talent, can profit here.

REFEREE: Paul McLaughlin

ODDS: Derry 8/13, Sligo 4/1, draw 14/5

VERDICT: Derry win

Dundalk v St Pat’s Athletic

(Oriel Park, 7.45)

TEAM NEWS: A full squad for Dundalk, with returned emigrant David McMillan back in the fold. The Saints add new signings Jordan Gibson and David Titov to their squad but loanee Georgie Kelly is ineligible under the terms of his loan deal.

MATCH POINT: A difficult week for Dundalk with the tragic loss of club stalwart Harry Taaffe and regaining focus for a football match will not be easy but Vinny Perth’s side will aim to pay a small tribute to him with a win.

REFEREE: Rob Harvey

ODDS: Dundalk 4/9, Pats 6/1, draw 3/1

VERDICT: Dundalk win

FIRST DIVISION

Athlone Town v Wexford

(Athlone Town Stadium, 7.45)

Bray Wanderers v Cobh Ramblers

(Carlisle Grounds, 7.45)

Galway United v Cabinteely

(Eamonn Deacy Park, 7.45)

UCD AFC v Longford Town

(UCD Bowl, 7.45)

HOW CAN I WATCH?

A WATCHLOI season pass for customers situated on the island of Ireland costs €55 and excludes the live games on Eir Sport.

The pass for overseas buyers will include the Eir games and is priced at €69 and will include the remaining games in the abridged league season and some cup fixtures.

It has been confirmed that viewers will be able to buy individual passes for games priced at €5.

How much is the FAI making from this?

€0, the FAI is covering all production costs and all revenue from the platform will be split between the clubs.

I only want to watch my club; can I just buy a club pass?

No, currently you can purchase a season pass which will give you access to all league matches shown on the platform or you can purchase access on a match-by-match basis for just €5.

Will every league match be shown on the platform?

On the Island of Ireland, all matches apart from those shown live on Eir Sport are available via the platform. Outside the Island of Ireland, every match is available.

Will the matches that are shown live on EirSport be available to watch in Northern Ireland?

Yes, you will be able to watch them via EirSport. They will not be available on WATCHLOI.

I am a season ticket holder for my club, do I have to pay?

Please contact your club in relation to this.

Is the current league fixture list correct?

No, the time and day of matches will be reviewed constantly to best suit streaming, live TV and the clubs. Fixtures have been set for the first few weeks and the following weeks will be reviewed in due course.

I am not based on the Island of Ireland, do I still pay €55.

No, you will pay €69 or $79USD as you will have access to more matches than those in Ireland.

How many cameras will be at each game?

Unless the match is also being broadcast on TV, there will most likely be one camera at each match, but some games will have a two-camera setup.

Who are the commentators?

The commentators are being provided by RTÉ and most will be easily recognizable to league fans.

Will matches be available for catchup on the platform?

Yes all matches will be available until after the end of the season.

Can I access my account from any device?

Yes

Can I watch on mobile?

Yes

If I live in Ireland and I travel abroad, can I still access my account?

Yes, you will have access for what you signed up for.

