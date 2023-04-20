League of Ireland preview: Jack Byrne's future, a Dublin derby and a faltering Derry City

“It’s more unlikely than likely… Shamrock Rovers are resistant to the idea of selling”

Jack Byrne’s future has been the big League of Ireland talking point this week with MLS side Charlotte making three bids for the Shamrock Rovers playmaker.

Daniel McDonnell discussed the situation with Aidan O’Hara in our Friday League of Ireland preview with the interest in Byrne adding an unwanted layer to Hoops’ preparations for a big Dublin derby with St Patrick’s Athletic at Richmond Park.

As it stands, Rovers are determined to keep hold of their star man and McDonnell feels a move is ‘unlikely’ barring a dramatic change in circumstances.

The lads also preview the rest of the night’s games with leaders Bohemians looking to do the business in Drogheda and Derry City looking to get back on the willing trail in Cork. The TV game between Shelbourne and Dundalk is also discussed.