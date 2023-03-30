League of Ireland Premier Division week 7 preview
Independent Sport's Aidan O'Hara and Dan McDonnell preview all the weekend's League of Ireland Premier Division action
Latest League of Ireland
‘A massive day for football’ – Bohemians’ Daniel Lambert hails launch of new body for small and medium-sized European clubs
‘Aim for the stars, we’d love to get Europe’ – Damien Duff tells Shelbourne to dream big
‘I’ve an affiliation to the club so I played on emotion a bit too much’ – Paddy Kirk thriving on return to Bohs
‘I would rather win ugly than lose playing beautiful’ – Bohs boss Declan Devine
Fabrice Hartmann on the double as Sligo Rovers sink UCD
Watch: Derby joy for Jack Byrne's Rovers, drama in Tolka and Derry's Whelan boost
‘It is what it is. They didn’t reach a valuation that Shamrock Rovers felt was acceptable’ – Jack Byrne coy on future
‘A rollercoaster, I can see why the TV cameras probably keep coming back to watch us’ - Damien Duff hails his Shels ‘warriors’
Trevor Clarke stunner propels Shamrock Rovers as they leapfrog Pat’s in table
Derry get title aspirations back on track with confidence-boosting win in Cork
