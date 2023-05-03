League of Ireland Premier Division Team of the Week
Seán O'Connor unveils Independent.ie's League of Ireland Premier Division Team of the Week
Flores lauds ‘infectious’ Devine for helping turn Bohs around
Jon Daly appointed interim manager of St Patrick’s Athletic after resignation of Tim Clancy
League of Ireland Review: Derry City v Shamrock Rovers and more
Tim Clancy rues loss of captain Joe Redmond and insists Saints’ form in front of goal ‘not good enough’
‘We didn’t lay a glove on him’ – Derry City boss Ruaidhrí Higgins frustrated as Jack Byrne rules for Rovers
Richie Towell scores sublime volley as classy Shamrock Rovers make statement at Derry City
‘It’s a disgrace’ – Cork boss Colin Healy hits out at standard of refereeing
‘Very poor’ Shelbourne steal point as Evan Caffrey’s free kick protects unbeaten run
Teenager Ryan O’Kane scores screamer as Dundalk secure three points at UCD
