League of Ireland Premier Division Team of the Week: Do you agree with our 11?
Sean O'Connor picks his league of Ireland team of the week as Bohemians made it two wins from two. Check out our video.
Latest League of Ireland
‘A massive day for football’ – Bohemians’ Daniel Lambert hails launch of new body for small and medium-sized European clubs
‘Aim for the stars, we’d love to get Europe’ – Damien Duff tells Shelbourne to dream big
‘I’ve an affiliation to the club so I played on emotion a bit too much’ – Paddy Kirk thriving on return to Bohs
‘I would rather win ugly than lose playing beautiful’ – Bohs boss Declan Devine
Fabrice Hartmann on the double as Sligo Rovers sink UCD
Watch: Derby joy for Jack Byrne's Rovers, drama in Tolka and Derry's Whelan boost
‘It is what it is. They didn’t reach a valuation that Shamrock Rovers felt was acceptable’ – Jack Byrne coy on future
‘A rollercoaster, I can see why the TV cameras probably keep coming back to watch us’ - Damien Duff hails his Shels ‘warriors’
Trevor Clarke stunner propels Shamrock Rovers as they leapfrog Pat’s in table
Derry get title aspirations back on track with confidence-boosting win in Cork
