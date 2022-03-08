League of Ireland managers to examine list of free agents in Russia and Ukraine arising from conflict

League of Ireland managers are scouring a list of 646 foreign players based in the Russian and Ukrainian leagues who are available as free agents on account of the conflict in the region.

Russia's decision to invade Ukraine has left footballers employed in both countries in a difficult position and FIFA have decreed that overseas players in the two nations can leave and move to other countries between now and April 7 with transfer window rules waived.

High end players in both jurisdictions would be miles out of reach for League of Ireland clubs, but it's understood that a considerable number of the 340 players in Ukraine and 306 in Russia earn wages that would be in line with professional contracts here although there would be differences in terms of taxation levels.

FIFPRO, the global players union, have been able to give Irish clubs a salary breakdown to inform them of their options.

Former League of Ireland defender Michael Leahy is employed by their policy department and is available to provide managers with information should they wish to get in touch with players.

Details were circulated today with clubs asked to follow up if they had identified any potential targets - and it's understood the opportunity is being taken seriously by several managers.

Ireland's status as a summer league could make it a more attractive option given that winter leagues are nearing the conclusion of their campaign.

As it stands, the FIFA ruling says that the 646 players will have to return to their current clubs on June 30.

However, it's anticipated that the goalposts will change on that given the gravity of the situation and FIFPRO are challenging the timeline.

The Ukrainian league has been suspended, but football in Russia is continuing.