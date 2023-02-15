League of Ireland guide: How each team has prepared in race for Premier Division glory

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley with his son Josh with the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division trophy. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Derry City goalkeeper Brian Maher, left, and Adam O'Reilly with the President's Cup after defeating Shamrock Rovers last Friday. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division players, from left, Luke Byrne of Shelbourne, Jack Keaney of UCD, David Cawley of Sligo Rovers, Keith Buckley of Bohemians, Ronan Finn of Shamrock Rovers, Ciaron Harkin of Derry City, Patrick Hoban of Dundalk, Joe Redmond of St Patrick's Athletic, Cian Coleman of Cork City and Gary Deegan of Drogheda United. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

As domestic football makes its return this Friday, we run through each club’s transfer dealings and what players to watch.

Bohemians

Manager: Declan Devine (1st full season)

In: Adam McDonnell, Paddy Kirk (Sligo), Keith Buckley (free), James Akintunde (Derry), Dean Williams (Drogheda), Grant Horton (Cheltenham, loan), Luke Dennison (Longford), Dylan Connolly (Morecambe), Jay Benn (Lincoln, loan), Kacper Radowski (Śląsk Wrocław, Poland, loan)

Out: Rory Feely (Barrow), Ethon Varian (Cork C), Ciaran Kelly (Bradford C), Liam Burt (Shamrock Rovers), Jamie Mullins (Brighton), Tyreke Wilson (Shels), Conor Levingston, Aaron Doran (Wexford), Max Murphy (Bray), James Finnerty (Sligo), Tadhg Ryan (Derry), Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe (Glentoran), Jordan Doherty (Tampa Bay Rowdies, USA), Jon McCracken, Laurenz Dehl (loan ended), Josh Kerr (free), Ryan Burke (Waterford, loan)

Last season: 6th

Main man: Keith Buckley. Back at the club after a year travelling, he will add steel on the park and leadership off it.

One to watch: James McManus. 13 league appearances last term and he only turns 18 next month.

Prediction: 4th



Cork City

Manager: Colin Healy (3rd full season)

In: Tunde Owolabi (Pats), Ethon Varian (Bohs), Tobi Oluwayemi (Celtic, loan), Kevin Čustović (Velje, Denmark), Daniel Krezic (Varbergs, Sweden), Albin Wimbo (Sandefjord, Norway)

Out: Mark O'Mahony (Brighton), David Harrington (Fleetwood T), Uniss Cargbo (Gwelup Croatia, Australia), Dylan McGlade (Hume City, Australia), Mark McNulty (retired), Kennedy Amechi (Kerry), Franco Umeh (Crystal P), Leon Ayinde (Ipswich T), Alec Byrne (free)

Last season: First Division champions

Main man: Cian Coleman. Now 26 and enjoying his second spell with City, his experience will be key.

One to watch: Barry Coffey. A key part of their promotion success, Coffey (21) can deliver in the top flight.

Prediction: 7th



Derry City

Manager: Ruaidhrí Higgins (2nd full season)

In: Colm Whelan (UCD), Tadgh Ryan (Bohs), Adam O'Reilly (Preston), Matt Ward (Ipswich, loan), Ben Doherty (Larne)

Out: Danny Lafferty (Sligo), James Akintunde (Bohs), Matty Smith (Shels), Caoimhin Porter, Daithí McCallion (Finn H loan)

Last season: 2nd

Main man: Brian Maher. First line of defence for Derry will win them points in tight games.

One to watch: Adam O'Reilly. Now on his third LOI club at the age of 21, the ex-Preston man will add to the midfield.

Prediction: 2nd

Drogheda United

Manager: Kevin Doherty (2nd full season)

In: Sean Brennan (UCD), Aaron McNally (Brazos Valley Cavalry F.C, USA), Ben Curtis (Pats), Emmanuel Adegboyega (Dundalk), Jarlath Jones (Athlone), Conor Keeley, Michael Leddy (Shamrock Rovers, loan)

Out: Chris Lyons (Bray), Dean Williams (Bohs), Andrew Quinn (Shels), Keith Cowan (Finn H), Lee Steacy (Cobh), Mohamed Boudiaf (Longford)

Last season: 9th (relegation playoff)

Main man: Evan Weir, United have lost key players to rivals but retaining Weir was a major coup.

One to watch: Emre Topcu. Four appearances last season but he can shine in 2023.

Prediction: 9th (relegation playoff)



Dundalk

Manager: Stephen O'Donnell (2nd full season)

In: Louie Annesley (Blackburn), Conor Malley (Rochdale), Cameron Elliott (East Kilbride), Archie Davies (Aldershot)

Out: Sam Bone (Maidstone), David McMillan (free), Emmanuel Adegboyega (Drogheda), Brian Gartland (retired), Steven Bradley, Lewis Macari, Runar Hauge (loan ended)

Last season: 3rd

Main man: Robbie Benson. Badly missed in the second half of an injury-scarred season, a fully fit Benson can inspire the side.

One to watch: Conor Malley. Loanees have been hit and miss for Dundalk but this lad (22) has potential.

Prediction: 6th



St Patrick’s Athletic

Manager: Tim Clancy (2nd full season)

In: Tommy Lonergan (UCD), Vladislav Kreida (Flora Tallinn, Estonia), Hayden Muller (Millwall), Jake Mulraney (Orlando C, USA), Noah Lewis (Willem II, Netherlands), Conor Carty (Bolton, loan), Jay McGrath (Coventry, loan)

Out: Kyle Robinson (Shels), Ian Bermingham (retired), Tunde Owoloabi (Cork), Ben Curtis (Drogheda), Paddy Barrett (Shels), Barry Cotter, Adam O'Reilly (loan ended)

Last season: 4th

Main man: Joe Redmond. Possibly the best defender in the league last term, Pat's will do well to retain him for the year

One to watch: Conor Carty. Loan move back to Ireland offers him a stage.

Prediction: 3rd



Shamrock Rovers

Manager: Stephen Bradley (7th full season)

In: Liam Burt (Bohs), Johnny Kenny (Celtic, loan), Trevor Clarke (Bristol R), Markus Poom (Flora Tallinn, Estonia)

Out: Aidomo Emakhu (Millwall), Andy Lyons (Blackpool), Chris McCann (Burton A), Viktor Serdeniuk (Longford T), Barry Cotter (Barnsley), Adam Wells, Mikey Raggett (UCD)

Last Season: 1st

Main man: Jack Byrne. When fit can be a match-winner on his own.

One to watch: Gideon Tetteh. Had occasional moments last season but the sale of Emakhu opens up a door.

Prediction: 1st

Shelbourne

Manager: Damien Duff (2nd full season)

In: Paddy Barrett (Pats), Tyreke Wilson (Bohs), Conor Kearns (Galway), Evan Caffrey (UCD), Kyle Robinson (Pats), Andrew Quinn (Drogheda), Matty Smith (Derry, loan permanent), Cian Leavy (Reading, loan)

Out: Stephan Negru (Oxford) Brendan Clarke (Galway), Josh Giurgi (Longford), Aodh Dervin (Longford, loan), Dan Carr (Sevenoaks Town), Aaron O'Driscoll, Dan Hawkins (free)

Last season: 8th

Main man: Jack Moylan. Nicks valuable goals and a player growing in stature as he gains experience

One to watch: Luke Browne. Impressive in pre-season at just 17.

Prediction: 8th



Sligo Rovers

Manager: John Russell (1st full season)

In: Bogdan Vastsuk (Stal Mielec, Poland), Johan Brannefalk (Norrby IF, Sweden), Danny Lafferty (Derry), Lukas Browning (Dalkurd, Sweden), James Finnerty (Bohs), Gary Boylan (Finn H), John Mahon (St Johnstone), Stefan Radosavljevic (HB, Faroe Islands)

Out: Adam McDonnell, Paddy Kirk (Bohs), Shane Blaney (Motherwell), Seamus Keogh (Finn H), Colm Horgan (Galway U), Lewis Banks (Arbroath), Robbie Burton (free), Michael Lavin (Ipswich T)

Last season: 5th

Main man: John Mahon. Has a point to prove after his ill-fated stint in Scotland.

One to watch: Fabrice Hartmann. Absent through injury last season after his summer move, Sligo have high hopes for the 21-year-old German now he’s fit.

Prediction: 5th



UCD

Manager: Andy Myler (4th full season)

In: Adam Wells, Mikey Raggett (Shamrock R), Sammy Clarke (Athlone T)

Out: Dylan Duffy (Lincoln), Evan Caffrey (Shels), Colm Whelan (Derry C), Sean Brennan (Drogheda), Tommy Lonergan (Pats)

Last season: 9th

Main man: Jack Keaney. Captain and their most experienced player, keeping him beyond the summer will not be easy.

One to watch: Mikey Raggett.Was rated at Shamrock Rovers but needed a move to progress his career.

Prediction: 10th (relegated)