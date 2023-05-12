League of Ireland fixtures, team news and verdicts

(Dalymount Park, 7.45)

Team news: Bohs await James Akintunde’s return. Derry are without Mark Connolly, Cameron Dummigan, Patrick McEleney, Colm Whelan and Ciaron Harkin.

Talking point: Bohs have responded to each loss this season by winning the next game but their record at home to Derry is poor; City are unbeaten in four trips to Dalymount.

Ref: Paul McLaughlin

Odds: Bohs 19/10, Derry 11/8, Draw 11/5

Verdict: Draw

League of Ireland: Bohemians and Derry City meet in the big game at Dalymount Park

Dundalk v Cork City

(Oriel Park, 7.45)

Team news: Robbie Benson, Andy Boyle, Greg Sloggett, Louie Annesley and John Mountney are all out for Dundalk. City lose Ally Gilchrist to suspension.

Talking point: Changes of goalkeeper have not stopped the flow of goals let in by City – 13 in the last four games.

Ref: Damien MacGraith

Odds: Dun 5/6, CC 16/5, Draw 12/5

Verdict: Home win

St Pat’s Ath v Drogheda Utd

(Richmond Park, 7.45)

Team news: Eoin Doyle (suspended), Joe Redmond and Danny Rogers (injury) are out but Tom Grivosti, Harry Brockbank and Axel Sjoberg could return for Saints. Drogheda are missing Emmanuel Adegboyega (suspended), Ben Curtis, Evan Weir, Darragh Noone, and Matthew O’Brien (injured).

Talking point: Injuries are taking a toll on Drogheda, especially in defence.

Ref: Seán Grant

Odds: Pat’s 8/11, Dr 10/3, Draw 11/4

Verdict: Home win

UCD v Shamrock Rovers

(UCD Bowl, 7.45)

Team news: UCD are missing Mark Dignam. Rovers recall Seán Gannon and Seán Kavanagh.

Talking point: Hoops haven’t dropped a point at UCD since 2013.

Ref: David Dunne

Odds: UCD 16/1, Rovs 1/6, Draw 6/1

Verdict: Away win