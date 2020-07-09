League of Ireland clubs to play European ties behind closed doors

League of Ireland clubs will have to play matches in European competition, over just one leg, behind closed doors after a decision by UEFA's Executive Committee today.

And the FAI are waiting for an update from European football's governing body on whether even limited crowds will be allowed to attend September's games in the Nations League, including a home game for Stephen Kenny's side against Finland.

UEFA's ExCo have outlined how they will cope with the impending matches at club level, in the current season in the Champions League and Europa League as well as the qualifying rounds for those competitions for next season.

Remaining games in the round of 16 in the Champions League/Europa League will be played as home matches by the teams involved but the Europa ties between Inter Milan and Getafe and Sevilla v Roma will be played over one leg, in Germany.

"In light of the current situation, the UEFA Executive Committee felt it prudent to conclude that UEFA matches should take place behind closed doors until further notice," a UEFA statement said today.

"This decision was made in agreement with the national associations and authorities of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League, 2019/20 UEFA Europa League and 2019/20 UEFA Women’s Champions League final eight tournaments’ hosts Portugal, Germany and Spain.

"This restriction will also apply to the remaining matches in the 2019/20 UEFA Youth League.

"In any case and irrespective of any future decision, for reasons of sporting fairness, as the format of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League and the 2020/21 UEFA Europa League qualification phase has been changed to single leg matches (either home or away), this decision will apply to all such matches played over one leg.

"UEFA will monitor the evolution of the situation and advise on any full or partial lifting of restrictions at the appropriate time."

Bohemians, Derry City, Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers are due to play in UEFA competition next month and while they had expected a move from two-legged ties to a one-off game, home advantage decided by a draw, UEFA's rule about no crowds being admitted, no matter the local conditions in each country, will be a blow.

Online Editors