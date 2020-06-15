League of Ireland clubs 'optimistic' Division One can resume this summer

Shelbourne became the fifth senior club to report back for duty as their senior men's and women's teams resumed training on Monday. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

LEAGUE of Ireland First Division clubs say they are "optimistic" about a return to action for their division this summer after talks with the FAI.

Much of the focus of the plans to revive the 2020 season, halted in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic, has been on getting the Premier Division back up and running, with fears expressed repeatedly that the second tier could be a casualty, especially if a suggestion of having no relegation from the top flight was introduced.

But a statement issued on Monday following discussions with FAI CEO Gary Owens and his deputy, Niall Quinn, was more upbeat.

"As a group of clubs, we are increasingly positive about the possibility of returning to competitive action, hopefully in August," said a statement issued jointly by the clubs.

"Of course, some sacrifices will need to be made by everyone involved in the League of Ireland, but our collective aim has to be to return to playing whilst ensuring our clubs remain viable community entities.

"We are also optimistic that a solution can be found to enable our underage and women’s teams to also return to league action. We are particularly mindful that youth and women’s teams across the country are returning to training and we recognise the need to develop viable solutions for the season ahead."

Shelbourne became the fifth senior club to report back for duty as their senior men's and women's teams resumed training on Monday.

"COVID-19 Officers have been appointed and a risk assessment of the training facilities has been completed in preparation for this," the Dublin club said.

"We will review and evaluate this pilot programme weekly with a view to planning the return of our underage National League sides (male and female) and then our Academy teams."

Online Editors