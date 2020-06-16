League of Ireland clubs awarded UEFA licences for European competition

Seán Hoare of Dundalk is tackled by Richard Almeida of Qarabag FK during last year's Champions League preliminaries. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

The FAI has revealed that all of the Republic of Ireland's entrants into European competition for next season have received their UEFA licences.

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division champions Dundalk will now go forward to play in the Champions League, while Shamrock Rovers, Bohemians and Derry City will be entered for the Europa League preliminary rounds.

Peamount United will take part in the UEFA Women's Champions League.

The FAI statement read: "The Independent Club Licensing Committee of the Football Association of Ireland met on June 15, 2020 and awarded UEFA Licenses to four SSE Airtricity League clubs and one Women's National League club for the 2020-21 UEFA Club competition season.

"Dundalk will be entered in the UEFA Champions League while Bohemians, Derry City and Shamrock Rovers will be entered in the UEFA Europa League.



"Peamount United will be entered in the UEFA Women’s Champions League."

Online Editors