League of Ireland clubs asked to consider behind-closed-doors proposals

The FAI have asked all clubs to consider a working paper that outlines how closed doors football might work in the League of Ireland.

Plans have been drafted following a video conference this morning between the FAI, the National League Executive Committee and the players union PFAI.

Abbotstown officials had asked clubs to submit data on the financial cost of matches taking place without spectators, while the PFAI provided information based on player safety protocols recommended by their global body FIFPRO.

All plans are pending government and public health officials backing a return to play this summer.

Premier Division clubs St Patrick's Athletic and Finn Harps have already publicly expressed opposition to the idea.

But the FAI want clubs to go away and consider the information that has been given to them with the authorities hopeful that support from FIFA and revenue generated by streaming will offset cash concerns.

For all the latest sports news, analysis and updates direct to your inbox, sign up to our newsletter.

The FAI have entitled their document 'Return To Football - Behind Closed Doors'

Referees have also been provided with the information for consideration.

In a statement, they say: "This document incorporates all elements around the safe staging of games behind closed doors to ensure the health and safety of players, match officials and club employees and volunteers. All clubs have been asked to assess the document and return their views to the working group."

Read More

Interim Deputy CEO of the FAI, Niall Quinn said: "The working document presented to the clubs today offers a real platform for debate about a return to football when we get the go-ahead from Government and health officials.

"They will of course have the final say on when we return and under what circumstances, but it is imperative on us as a working group to present the best options available to our clubs.

"The Association also remains committed to exploring the best financial proposition available to our clubs and players at this time.

"Analysis of the financial impact of playing behind doors is well underway with our clubs and we are examining potential revenue streams from live streaming and other sources. This is a united effort and we look forward to further engagement with the NLEC, the PFAI, the referees and the clubs themselves."

NLEC chairperson Noel Byrne of Shamrock Rovers said: "The document is the produce of very fruitful, positive and considered talks between the NLEC, the FAI and the PFAI.

"It is vital that we examine what is needed in the event of games going on in closed stadiums, from a health and safety perspective for all stakeholders and from a financial aspect as far as the clubs are concerned. This document, produced by all stakeholders working together, presents options to the clubs and we look forward to their views when they have had a chance to study the document."

PFAI General Secretary Stephen McGuinness said: "We welcome the opportunity to be part of this very important debate in these difficult times for Irish football. Our players are keen to support the efforts of the FAI and the NLEC to examine a return to football in a manner that is safe for all involved be they players, match officials or club staff.

"The FIFPRO document is a high-level recommendation and the FAI have put together the fine details of what playing behind closed doors looks like for all concerned. This is very much a work in progress with all stakeholders working together towards the best solution possible for our game in the event of a closed doors recommendation from the HSE and Government."

Online Editors