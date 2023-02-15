League of Ireland attendances expected to reach one million mark in 2023 season

Shamrock Rovers players Dan Cleary and Jack Byrne celebrate their 2022 SSE Airtricity League Premier Division title success at Tallaght Stadium. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

The leading company for League of Ireland ticket sales is projecting that total attendances in grounds across the 2023 season could hit the one million mark.

Offaly-based Future Ticketing specialise in online sales and are partnered with eight of the ten Premier Division clubs and six of the ten First Division sides.

Sales reports from their clubs indicate that overall gate receipts for the season ahead are on course to increase by a further 15 to 20pc.

Season ticket orders are 20pc ahead of a record breaking year in 2022.

The post-Covid bump resulted in 486,365 people attending Premier matches in 2022, an increase from 375,075 in 2019.

First Division figures more than doubled from 75,795 to 178,000 with Cork City's status in the second tier a significant factor - the Leesiders return to the top flight this term.

A total of 23,907 attended Women's National League matches with a combined league attendance across the three senior divisions of 688,272.

Future Ticketing's predicted 15 to 20pc rise would bring the league figure to the 800,000 mark and they believe that adding in cup matches, European fixtures and increased attendance at women's games - where Shamrock Rovers are set to become a major player - can bring the one million mark into sight.

“These are boom times for League of Ireland football and a definite pattern of rapid growth can be seen in season ticket sales and that points to record attendances throughout the coming year,” said Future Ticketing CEO Liam Holton.

“The clubs must be applauded for embracing our online ticketing service and we are proud to share the journey with them during this remarkable digital transformation."

The new season kicks off this weekend with a number of fixtures sold out or on course to do so including St Patrick's Athletic v Derry City, Sligo Rovers v Shamrock Rovers and the opening night for Kerry FC where Cobh Ramblers visit Tralee.