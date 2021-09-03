Late Tunde Owolabi strike sinks Shamrock Rovers as Finn Harps make it six wins on the spin

Tunde Owolabi of Finn Harps celebrates after scoring his side's second goal with team-mate Jordan Mustoe, left, against Shamrock Rovers at Finn Park in Ballybofey, Donegal. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

TUNDE Owolabi’s late winner saw Finn Harps taste their first win in 13 years over Shamrock Rovers.

Owolabi converted from Karl O’Sullivan’s cross to send Finn Park wild as Harps recorded a sixth successive win.

It was no more than Ollie Horgan’s men deserved against off-colour Rovers, who have now lost their last four games in all competitions.

A one-game suspension for a ‘non-card offence’ at the end of last weekend’s FAI Cup tie at Bohemians ruled Danny Mandroiu out of the traveling party, the Hoops attacker paying the price for his reaction towards the Gypsies’ supporters.

The reigning champions were also down the suspended Ronan Finn, with Lee Grace, Sean Hoare, Sean Kavanagh and Neil Farrugia all absent through injuries.

Eleven minutes into the second half, Harps carved out the opening goal. Will Seymore made the initial incision before a delicious passage involving Barry McNamee and Ryan Rainey ended with the former squaring for Jordan Mustoe.

The well-travelled 30-year-old, who arrived in July having played most recently in Belgium, drilled low past Alan Mannus.

After Rainey saw a stinging shot from 20 yards well blocked by Barry Cotter, who was making his debut for the champions, Rovers drew level. Dylan Watts’ cross from the right was headed into his own goal by the unfortunate Adam Foley.

Owolabi’s fifth goal in three games, coming in the 85th minute, then sealed a memorable win for Harps.

Finn Harps – McGinley; Webster, McEleney, Sadiki, Mustoe; Seymore, Coyle; Rainey (Connolly 89), McNamee, Foley (O’Sullivan 72); Owolabi (Boyd 90+2).

Shamrock Rovers – Mannus; Gannon, Cotter, O’Brien; Murphy (Emakhu 69), Towell, Greene, O’Neill, Watts; Gaffney, Burke.

Ref – D McGraith.