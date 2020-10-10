Late Ryan Brennan header enough to edge Shels closer to safety at Waterford

Ryan Brennan of Shelbourne scores his side's winning goal during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match against Waterford at the RSC. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Ryan Brennan’s headed winner six minutes from full-time at the RSC earned Shelbourne their first win since early August and eased their relegation worries.

Waterford, who gave Daryl Murphy his debut off the bench, spurned chances through Alli Coote and Will Fitzgerald before Brennan connected with a George Poynton free-kick.

WATERFORD - B Murphy; T Sobowale, J Davidson, R McCourt, T Wilson (D Walsh 88); R Weir, N O’Keefe; W Fitzgerald (W Smallbone 82), A Coote, M Smith; K Byrne (D Murphy 75).

SHELBOURNE - J Brady; G Poynton, L Byrne, O Brennan, A O’Hanlon; G Deegan, R Brennan (D Byrne 87), S Quinn (M Byrne 65); D Fernandez (S Farrell 87), C Kilduff (A Dobbs 69), D Rooney.

REF - Damien McGraith (Mayo)

Online Editors