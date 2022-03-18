Late Patching job saves Derry City

WILL PATCHING struck a sensational 93rd-minute winner as Derry City left it late again at the Brandywell.

It looked as if Tom Grivosti’s second-half equaliser would be enough to earn a point for the visitors but Patching struck deep in added time to win all three points.

Derry got off to the perfect start as they opened the scoring after just four minutes. A terrific build-up saw Cameron Dummigan switch play to the left wing where Danny Lafferty pushed the ball inside to find Patching and the midfielder took one touch before curling around Joseph Anang.

St Pat’s efforts were finally rewarded right at the start of the second half as they equalised in spectacular fashion. A free-kick into the area wasn’t cleared properly by Derry and when the ball fell to Tom Grivosti 20 yards out, he curled brilliantly into the top corner.

St Pat’s were dominant after that, and they were grateful that Chris Forrester was just off target with a left-footed piledriver from 25 yards as the game approached the hour mark. But the home side saved the best for last as Patching, with plenty of options in front of him, took aim and drilled a bullet of a shot into the net past Anang from 25 yards to send the home fans into a frenzy.

DERRY CITY – Maher, Boyce, Toal, McJannet, Lafferty, McEleney, Dummigan, Patching, Thomson (Kavanagh 58), Akintunde (McLaughlin 73), McGonigle.

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC – Anang, Breslin, Scott, Redmond, Grivosti, Forrester, M Doyle (Coughlan 88), King (Owolabi 79), O’Reilly, Burns (Abankwah 82), E Doyle.

REF – D McGraith