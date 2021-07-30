Late Ouitirna goal sees off Drogs and helps Waterford maintain recent revival

The Waterford revolution continues apace as Marc Bircham’s team navigated their way out of the relegation places with a late win over Drogheda United.

Bircham has used his extensive contacts within the British game to add extensively to his squad since his arrival at the club.

Two debutants, veteran defender Greg Halford and ex-Spurs youngster Phoenix Patterson, started in Drogheda and played their part in another win which points to them working their way out of trouble with something to spare.

John Martin opened the scoring shortly after half-time. His glancing header helped Shane Griffin’s free-kick past Davod Odumosu.

Drogheda had created more to that point but will rue not taking at least one chance. Dinny Corcoran should have scored within three minutes but skewed wide when well placed.

Drogheda have no clean sheets in 11 games now and this failure to take chances will likely be punished.

Despite Jake Hyland’s equaliser, substitutes Junior Ouitirna and Prince Mutswunguma combined to win it. The latter fired in with seven minutes on the clock. Waterford now move above Finn Harps, for the time being.

Momentum is important and it is all channelling towards them at the moment. It spells bad news for Finn Harps unless something changes soon. Anthony Wordsworth was dismissed in injury-time, but by then the game was won and the recent revival was maintained.

Drogheda– Odumosu; Heeney (Adeyemo, 87), Phillips, O’Reilly, Kane; Deegan, Hyland; Markey, Murray, Doyle; Corcoran.

Waterford – Murphy; Ferguson (Stafford, 46), Halford, Evans; Power, Griffin, Wordsworth, O’Keeffe, Martin; Patterson (Junior, 75); Kavanagh (Mutswunguma, 69).

Ref – D Dunne