Late Max Mata penalty rescues point for Sligo Rovers in dramatic comeback against Cork City

Max Mata converted a 93rd minute penalty to rescue a point for Sligo Rovers against a well-drilled Cork City at the Showgrounds.

Goals from Rebels’ Jonas Hakkinen and Ruairi Keating had City in charge, but Eanna Clancy’s first goal for Rovers was followed by Mata’s dramatic equaliser after Kailin Barlow was fouled inside the Cork penalty area.

Looking to join their hosts on seven points in the Premier Division table, Colin Healy’s side looked the more resolute in the opening half and hit the lead on 18 minutes.

Sligo protested referee Arnold Hunter’s decision to award Cork a corner from which Rovers failed to immediately clear their lines. Keating, once of Sligo, saw his laced volley cleared off the line by his own skipper Cian Coleman. The ball hopping up for Hakkinen who reacted first to nod across the line.

John Russell’s charges continued to struggle to break the Cork line. The closest they came to restoring parity was six minutes from the break. Greg Bolger linked up with Fabrice Hartmann who played in Johan Brannefalk, but Sligo’s Swedish full back could only guide the ball into the side-netting from the angle.

Rovers started the second period with a stride but still found it tough going trying to breach a compact Cork rearguard and were knocked further back on 63.

Keating’s shot on the turn taking a touch off Luke McNicholas’ post after it arrowed its way past the Mayo native.

The Connacht side halved the deficit eleven minutes from time when Clancy scored his first in red, from a Johan Brannefalk corner.

There were chances for Rovers’ Bogdan Vastsuk and Nando Pijnaker before the pressure eventually told in the third of the five added minutes when Mata sent Corcoran the wrong way from the spot.

Sligo Rovers: Luke McNicholas; Johan Brannefalk, Eanna Clancy, Nando Pijnaker, Reece Hutchinson; Greg Bolger (Kailin Barlow HT), Lukas Browning; Fabrice Hartmann, Will Fitzgerald (Frank Liivak 69); Stefan Radosavljevic (Bogdan Vastsuk 69); Max Mata.

Cork City: Jimmy Corcoran; Kevin Custovic, Jonas Hakkinen, Ali Gilchrist, Joshua Honohan; Darragh Crowley (Albin Winbo 56), Matthew Healy (Joe Whitmarsh 81), Cian Coleman, Ethon Varian; Daniel Krezic (Cian Bargary HT); Ruairi Keating (Babatune Owolabi 69).

Referee: Arnold Hunter.