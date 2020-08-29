Late Late show from Derry subs sees Drogheda off in Cup

Stephen Mallon, right, celebrates with Derry City team-mates Ibrahim Meite and Ciaron Harkin, left, after scoring their second goal during the Extra.ie FAI Cup Second Round match against Derry City at United Park. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Declan Devine's hopes of leading Derry City to another FAI Cup success remains on track after two late goals from substitutes put Drogheda United to the sword and sent his side into the last eight of the competition.

Ciaron Harkin and Stephen Mallon proved the difference at United Park at the end of a game in which the Premier Division side struggled to create chances against Tim Clancy's in-form Drogheda United side. Just days after an extra-time defeat in Vilnius in the Europa League, it looked set that Derry would be facing another 120 minutes by the Boyne.

However, subs Harkin and Mallon combined, with the help of another replacement Colm Horgan, to put Derry through.

Read More

In a fiercely contested game that saw referee Derek Tomney show eight yellow cards in total, Drogheda had more than held their own against the visitors from the Brandywell. James Brown, Hugh Douglas and teenager Brandon Bermingham all had presentable chances to score.

Derry, while seeing more of the ball with Conor McCormack and Adam Hamill prominent in midfield, created little. Debutant Cameron McJannet headed over the bar from close range and in the second half, after being found by Hamill, English striker Ibrahim Meite curled just wide.

The opening goal arrived in the 89 minute and in controversial circumstances. The home team stopped, thinking the ball was out of play and expecting a throw-in in their favour. It didn't arrive and Horgan advanced to cross for Harkin who scored.

Mallon completed the win in the dying stages when he finished emphatically past Ross Treacy.

DROGHEDA UNITED - Treacy; Tuite (Lyons, 64), Prendergast, Douglas; Brown, O’Farrell, Hyland, Hughes, Kane; Bermingham (Meaney, 84), Doyle.

DERRY CITY - Cherrie; Cole, Toal, McJannet, Coll; Hamill, McCormack, Thomson (Horgan, 73); Dunwoody (Harkin, 57), Akintunde (Mallon, 57); Meite.

REF: Derek Tomney

Online Editors