Late Gavin Molloy leveller for Shelbourne delivers another blow to leaders Shamrock Rovers

League of Ireland: Shelbourne 1 Shamrock Rovers 1

Gavin Molloy of Shelbourne celebrates after scoring his side'sequaliser during the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match against Shamrock Rovers at Tolka Park in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

There were barely enough seats in the Tolka Park director’s box to accommodate the substantial Turkish visiting contingent, a minibus full of interested spectators, including owner Acun Ilicali making their presence felt for an informative night in the context of their new investment.

Ilicali has indicated he feels Shelbourne can launch a title challenge next year with the right additions, but the visit of the champions and league leaders offered the delegation an opportunity to see how they matched up.

The caveat to the exercise was trying to predict what version of Shamrock Rovers would show up, with Stephen Bradley’s side enduring an indifferent spell which has come at a cost. This was their last game before an unexpected two-week break in August, a consequence of abrupt exits from Europe and the FAI Cup.

League of Ireland Premier Division review

Victory here would have sent the Hoops into that miserable hiatus in good spirits and they were seconds away from doing so, trusting in their ability to defend dead balls in the dying stages of a ‘Ringsend derby’ where they fell back on themselves after wasting opportunities to put the outcome beyond doubt.

Alas, they were punished when Gavin Molloy rose highest in the box in the 95th minute to execute a close-range header that rescued a point for Duff’s charges, encouraging the pack trying to chase Rovers down. There might be life in this season yet.

Duff was animated on the sideline as the Hoops showed their experience to try and run down the clock, the six minutes added on at the death a consequence of that. A different story would have been spun if they’d held out, a triumph for course-and-distance form and savvy.

Instead, they will go away for another period of reflection.

Since Duff was appointed Shels boss, the meetings between these sides have been tight affairs, but the pattern of the first half was different. After a bright opening five minutes, Duff’s team found themselves under the cosh for long spells and deservedly found themselves trailing at the interval.

Frustratingly for Duff, the origin was another set-piece, with Shels switching off from a short corner to allow Dylan Watts to curl the ball to the far post, where Estonian Markus Poom crept in behind Evan Caffrey to convert from close range.

Daniel Cleary and Rory Gaffney had threatened to break the deadlock in the previous minutes, with Duff’s four attacking players having little impact as the ball was popped around them with Liam Burt and Graham Burke dropping deep to support Dylan Watts and Gary O’Neill and outnumber Mark Coyle and JJ Lunney in the engine room.

The Hull loanees Harry Wood and Will Jarvis, the latter making his first start, were bright when given the space to roam, but the opportunities were in short supply. A crisp pass from Wood to Caffrey before the interval highlighted his capabilities, but the Shels right winger wasn’t alert enough to capitalise.

Rovers almost allowed Shels back in with a brain freeze from Cleary, who was lucky that Farrell was just on the edge of the box when he seized on a poor touch on a bumpy pitch and drew a foul. Energised members of the Turkish contingent sought out screens in the press box to confirm it wasn’t a penalty.

Unsurprisingly, Duff mixed things up for the restart, introducing Jack Moylan and Tyreke Wilson in a double switch. The main tactical move was overloading the left side, with Wood dropping into pockets to try and team up with Jarvis, who showed his ability to run and take players on. It drew a response from Bradley, with skipper Ronan Finn replaced by the younger legs of Darragh Nugent in an attempt to curb the threat.

Certainly, Shels were posing more problems, but they were also taking risks and Rovers could have put the game out of sight with Rory Gaffney unable to convert from two decent positions before Dylan Watts and Nugent wasted decent opportunities when Shels were stretched and unable to close them down. Staying within touching distance gave them a chance, with Bradley replacing all of his attacking players across the final quarter with the finishing line in sight.

A foul by Roberto Lopes gave Wood a chance to showcase his dead-ball skills at the death and his initial free was cleared behind. From the subsequent corner, Molloy found the space to deliver a plot twist that thrilled Shels fans, old and new..

Shelbourne: Kearns, JR Wilson (T Wilson 45), Barrett, Molloy, Griffin; Caffrey (Moylan 45), Coyle, Lunney (Arubi 82), Jarvis; Farrell (Hakiki 71), Wood

Shamrock Rovers: Mannus, Cleary, Lopes, Kavanagh; Finn (Nugent 56), Watts, O’Neill, Poom; Burke (Towell 76), Burt (Greene 79); Gaffney (Kenny 76)

Referee: David Dunne