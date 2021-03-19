Late drama in Tallaght as Aaron Greene heads home to rescue a point for Shamrock Rovers

AN EARLY lesson, if one was needed, for Shamrock Rovers that defending a league title over a full season will be a lot more difficult that simply winning the championship, as they had to come from behind to earn a 1-1 draw at home to St Patrick’s Athletic.

Despite the absence of an atmosphere, the lack of goals for 87 minutes, and the best efforts by referee Rob Hennessy - a man who feels that every tackle deserves a toot of his over-worked whistle and maybe a yellow card just for run –to ruin the game, the two sides served up a decent encounter. And the action all happened in a chaotic final few minutes when Rovers – unbeaten in the league all last season – fell behind through an own goal from Roberto Lopes but grabbed an equaliser through Aaron Greene.

Rovers will take a positive from their response and the extension of their unbeaten run and while Pat’s may rue their inability to see it out and earn a rare win over the Hoops, there was enough here to give hope to supporters that 2021 can offer more than a disappointing 2020. One thing we know already is that in Vitzeslav Jaros, on loan from Liverpool, the Saints have a superb young keeper who will earn his keep while Chris Forrester is already showing signs of reaching his full potential, but it’s also clear that a Rovers side bereft of talents like Jack Byrne and Aaron McEneff is still an unfinished work.

The local derby was just one of the areas where St Pat’s struggled last season, just one win in six games against Dublin rivals, though they will point out that they were unbeaten in two meetings with eventual champions, Rovers. But the Saints side of 2021 look as if they can cope, this side much tighter than last year. Pat’s were the better side in the opening 20 minutes, wide men Matty Smith and Billy King both looking like threats, but for all their possession, Pat’s were unable to trouble the home side too much.

Rovers grew into the game and Chris McCann, back playing in his native Dublin after 15 years abroad, engineered the first decent chance of the game, a clever ball in for Burke, whose cross/shot was saved by Saints debutant Jaros.

Rovers could have gone ahead on 56 minutes with a rare error at the back from Pat’s. Paddy Barrett still has vast experience in the game but that eluded him when he simply gifted possession in the box to Burke but what looked like a certain goal for the home side didn’t come about, John Mountney clearing away the danger.

Aaron Greene didn’t make the starting 11 with Rovers but he made a difference when he came on early in the second half. He was involved in a move started by Joey O’Brien in the Rovers box, Greene powered his way forward and sent in a cross which fell kindly for Mandroiu but, once again, Pat’s stood firm, this time Desmond their saviour with a block.

The Saints’ response was a swift counter attack, a superb ball from Forrester teeing up the effort from Smith and his fine shot needed a top-class save from Mannus.

Rovers searched for that missing ingredient in the closing stages as they dominated possession and chances, but they found keeper Jaros in superb form. With three minutes left Pat’s went ahead, Robbie Benson’s cross headed past Mannus by Lopes, but the Rovers revival was instant, a free from Hoare met with a towering header by Greene to rescue a poin.

SHAMROCK ROVERS – Mannus; Hoare, Lopes, O’Brien (Kavanagh 71); Gannon, Finn (Watts 70), McCann, Scales; Burke; Gaffney (Greene 55).

ST PAT’S – Jaros; Mountney, Desmond, Barrett (Bone 83), Griffin; King (McClelland 46), Forrester, Benson, Lennon, Smith; Coughlan.

REF – R Hennessy.

