Late drama at both ends of the Brandywell as Derry and Dundalk share spoils

Dundalk thought they had won the game when Pat Hoban headed in on 90 minutes to give Dundalk the lead. But the drama was just beginning.

The Brandywell erupted on 42 minutes when a moment of indecision from Chris Shields gifted Derry a goal. The midfielder dallied on the ball in his own penalty area, and Junior nipped in to take the ball away from him.

Junior poked the ball in the direction of David Parkhouse completely unmarked 10 yards from goal and he swept the ball past an exposed Gary Rogers to make it 1-0 just before half time.

Dundalk thought they had levelled on 52 minutes when Duffy got on the end of a cross from Sean Gannon and headed downwards past Peter Cherrie. The celebrations were cut short however by an offside flag with Georgie Kelly ruled to be interfering with play by standing in front of the City goalkeeper.

Dundalk had their equaliser on 57 minutes however when Greg Sloggett lost the ball in midfield and the visitors broke quickly, Chris Shields breaking into the area and pulling the ball back for Georgie Kelly to fire past Cherrie from close range.

Dundalk seemed to have won it in the 90 th minute when, from their 13 th corner of the game, Pat Hoban was unmarked in the heart of the Derry area and there was no chance for Cherrie as the striker powered a header into the roof of the net.

It seemed as if that was it for Derry, until Junior’s late intervention.

Derry City: Peter Cherrie, Jamie McDonagh, Eoin Toal, Aly Gilchrist, Ciaran Coll, Ciaron Harkin, Greg Sloggett, Barry McNamee (Gerardo Bruna 83’), Darren McCauley (Darren Cole 66’), Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe, David Parkhouse (Conor Davis 72’)

Dundalk: Gary Rogers, Sean Gannon, Andy Boyle, Daniel Cleary, Dean Jarvis, Robbie Benson (Jamie McGrath 68’), Chris Shields, Patrick McEleney, John Mountney (Daniel Kelly 78’), Michael Duffy, Georgie Kelly (Pat Hoban 68’).

Referee: Paul McLaughlin.

Online Editors