Late Billy King header foils Derry to claims point for St Pat's

Billy King of St Patrick's Athletic heads to score his side's second goal during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division draw with Derry City at Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium in Derry. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

A late header from Billy King denied Derry City their first home win of the season in an entertaining contest at the Brandywell.

The Candystripes thought they had won the game when Joe Thomson volleyed them into the lead, but it wasn’t to be as the Dubliners hit back.

Pat’s took the lead after 22 minutes when Robbie Benson’s corner tempted Nathan Gartside from his line, but the goalkeeper could only punch the ball upwards and when it came down Lee Desmond headed the ball over the goalkeeper and into the net.

Derry City responded quickly to that setback however and equalised within four minutes.

Eoin Toal was unlucky to see his header cleared off the line by Chris Forrester, but the City captain was involved again moments later as he met Will Patching’s corner, and with the ball squirming about in the area, Ronan Boyce somehow forced the ball over the line.

The goal the second half threatened finally arrived on 68 minutes and it was a sensational effort from Thomson.

Patching delivered a free-kick into the area and it was headed clear to the 18-yard line, but only as far as the Scot who drilled it powerfully past Jaros and into the net to make it 2-1.

Derry could not hold on, however, and St Pat’s equalised in style on 83 minutes when substitute Ben McCormack’s pin-point cross was met by Billy King who powered a header past Gartside from close range to level the game at 2-2 and ensure a point apiece for both teams.

Derry City: Nathan Gartside, Ciaran Coll, Eoin Toal, Cameron McJannett, Ronan Boyce, Danny Lafferty (Jack Malone 75’), Ciaron Harkin, Joe Thomson (Will Fitzgerald 89’), Will Patching, James Akintunde, David Parkhouse (Darren Cole 81’).

St Patrick's Athletic: Vitezslav Jaros, John Mountney, Lee Desmond, Sam Bone, Paddy Barrett (Ben McCormack 79’), Shane Griffin (Ian Bermingham 34’), Alfie Lewis (Nahum Melvin-Lambert 70’), Chris Forrester, Robbie Benson, Billy King, Ronan Coughlan.

Referee: Rob Harvey.