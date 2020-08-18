Late Alex Cooper strike sees Sligo overcome Waterford FC

Alex Cooper of Sligo Rovers, third from right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal with team-mates during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division win over Waterford FC at The Showgrounds in Sligo. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

An injury-time winner from Alex Cooper saw Sligo Rovers pick up their third win in four games at The Showgrounds.

A slow start from the Bit O’Red saw John Sheridan’s side deservedly lead at the break courtesy of Michael O’Connor’s opener.

But Sligo dug in and levelled proceedings through Ronan Coughlan before Cooper’s 93rd-minute winner finally broke Waterford’s resolve.

A hesitant Rovers allowed Waterford plenty of space in dangerous areas in the opening period. The focus on the Rovers left side in particular paid dividends for the visitors on 16 minutes when they took the lead.

With Sligo Rovers pinned back, Byrne’s through ball found Tunmise Sobowale who squared for the waiting O’Connor.

The ex-Linfield marksman was afforded ample time to pick his spot before firing past the sprawling McGinty.

Read More

Rovers finally found their leveller on 72 minutes. Jesse Devers picked out Coughlan who tucked the ball away. And Sligo were to have the last say with Cooper’s magnificent strike three minutes into added time.

Sligo Rovers: McGinty; Banks (Noone 62), Penninkangas, Kane, Donelon; Cawley, Morahan; Devers (Cooper 82), Junior, De Vries; Coughlan.

Waterford FC: Ryan; Sobowale, Davidson, Bone (O’Keeffe 45+4), McCourt; Smith, Longbottom (Fitzgerald 88), Wilson; Weir; O’Connor (John Martin 88), Byrne.

Referee: Damien MacGraith

Online Editors