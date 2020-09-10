Last orders beckon as John Sheridan’s lively League of Ireland stay concludes after 65 days

It seems that Friday's trip to Dalymount Park will be one for the road for John Sheridan.

The news that the former Ireland international is set to become the new manager of troubled Wigan Athletic means the curtain will be brought down on his short stay on these shores. Certainly, he made his presence felt.

Sheridan’s 65-day stay will be remembered for the claim from then Dundalk manager Vinny Perth that the new Waterford manager had described the Irish top flight as a ‘pub league’ during a fiery 2-2 draw.

That version of events and the predictable outrage and hand-wringing that accompanied commanded more headlines than Sheridan’s subsequent explanation when he asserted that he would never be as “disrespectful”.

His version of events is apparently that the ‘pub league’ comment was aimed at the performance of a particular player on his own side.

Either way, the Mancunian had been cast as a pantomime villain of sorts. When Sligo Rovers came from behind to register a win over Waterford, their best player, Ronan Coughlan, celebrated with a pint-drinking gesture aimed in the direction of the opposition bench. It’s rare that a fresh face makes such an impression so quickly.

Nobody should be surprised by Sheridan’s swift exit. His managerial career has been characterised by short stays and his Waterford arrangement was effectively a favour to owner Lee Power, influenced by the pandemic.

Sheridan was taking time out from the game to get a knee replacement, but Covid-19 resulted in that plan being shelved. Meanwhile, uncertainty around the future of the club and the 2020 season led to Waterford boss Alan Reynolds leaving to become Dundalk assistant.

Sheridan was only contracted until the end of October, and nobody really knows what the plan will be for the 2021 league here at this stage so it’s natural he would take the opportunity to get back into the game close to home.

If anything, the Wigan door opening highlights the value of being in work somewhere. Sheridan’s last job in the UK saw him part company with National League side Chesterfield without tears being shed by their fans. He goes back into the game at League One level.

Of course, there is an important asterisk with that. Wigan are in administration and in chaos after their controversial relegation from the Championship and the exit of Paul Cook. They only have a handful of senior players on the books and have been hit with a transfer embargo. Most established managers would be running a mile but Sheridan is clearly desperate to get back in at that level.

Those who have watched him with Waterford will know that he will seek to organise a team and motivate his players with a spiky, sarcastic and often humorous sideline demeanour.

He is entering a dysfunctional situation and will be using his experience to go in with his eyes open. Although they struggled to see out games, he did well at Waterford with a tight squad.

That Sligo fixture was rescheduled because of a Covid scare in the Waterford camp prior to the original date which resulted in a cancellation of the game 24 hours beforehand.

Waterford’s club doctor resigned off the back of that episode, indicating in a social media post that it was the right thing to do when “you feel things are very wrong”.

Neither Sheridan nor Waterford ever really directly answered questions on the matter. An attempt from this quarter to get answers was batted away with Sheridan saying he was reluctant to get into “politics”.

He’ll encounter plenty of that in his new gig, but jobbing managers have to take work where they can get it. To survive in his business, it’s the next battle that matters the most.