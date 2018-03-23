Last gasp Dinny Corcoran goal secures vital win for Bohemians

A STOPPAGE-TIME goal by Dinny Corcoran helped Bohemians to defeat Bray Wanderers in dramatic fashion at Dalymount Park.

Though both teams have struggled for goals in the opening weeks of the Premier Division season, they served up a blistering start to last night’s contest.

At the end of a third-minute attack, Bray broke the deadlock with a close-range header from winger Daniel Kelly. While this was a shock to the system for the Gypsies, they were back on level terms within 60 seconds of falling behind.

After he picked up possession 30 yards from the target, the recalled Ian Morris unleashed an unstoppable shot into Aaron Dillon’s net. The remainder of the half was relatively tame in comparison, but Bray attacker Aaron Greene was denied by a stunning Shane Supple save prior to the halfhour mark.

Despite being second best in possession for large stretches, the visitors posed a significant threat from set-pieces. Kelly was just wide of the mark after the restart, before a Paddy Kavanagh effort for Bohs floated over the Seagulls crossbar.

Moving into the final quarter, clear-cut opportunities were becoming few and far between. Yet, just when Bray looked set to pick up their second point of the campaign, Corcoran guided Bohs towards a morale-boosting home victory with a composed finish in the 91st-minute.

BOHEMIANS – Supple; Buckley, Cornwall, Casey, Leahy; Brennan, Morris (Watts 79); Kavanagh, Stokes (Ward 58), Moore (Devaney 83); Corcoran.

BRAY WANDERERS – Dillon; Douglas, Kenna, Heaney, Lynch (Gorman 83); Noone (O’Conor 78), Sullivan; D Kelly (Rogers 81), Greene, J Kelly; McCabe.

REF – R Rogers (Dublin)

Online Editors