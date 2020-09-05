Lafferty the derby hero as Shamrock Rovers go five points clear of Bohemians

Danny Lafferty, right, of Shamrock Rovers celebrates alongside team-mate Aaron Greene after scoring in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division win over Bohemians at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

One goal, from Derry native Danny Lafferty, was enough to settle a hugely important Dublin derby as Shamrock Rovers earned the win over Bohemians which gives them a huge advantage in the Premier Division title race, the Hoops still unbeaten and now five points clear with eight games left to play.

But the Bohs camp will question how much of a say referee Derek Tomney had in the outcome, two penalty appeals for the away side waved away, one second-half claim, for a foul by Liam Scales on his Ireland Under-21 team-mate Danny Grant in the box, looking pretty convincing.

That didn't go in favour of the away side who had their best spell in the final ten minutes but were unable to beat keeper Alan Mannus, Rovers enjoying a second 1-0 win over Bohs from their two battles this season.

Bohs came to Tallaght with the best run of form in the country, five straight league wins with just one goal conceded in that winning streak.

Bohemians players remonstate with referee Derek Michael Tomney during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division defeat to Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Bohemians players remonstate with referee Derek Michael Tomney during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division defeat to Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

But they were a goal behind after just five minutes, harder to take for the away side in that it was sloppy and given up too easily. Keeper Stephen McGuinness had got a touch to a cross from the right by Graham Burke, Andy Lyons tried to clear but Lafferty stood tall and stabbed the ball home, his third goal in a week.

Rovers had failed to score in their previous two Dublin derbies since the league's restart so that goal was clearly a relief, and once they had a foothold in the game they refused to relinquish it, Bohs pinned back for long spells as Rovers held sway.

On 26 minutes Ronan Finn got his head to a cross from Gary O'neill but the effort was off-target. Referee Derek Tomney was unhappy with the physical approach of the visitors, JJ Lunney and James Finnerty booked in the space of a couple of minutes midway though the first half, though Rovers defender Lee Grace then followed that pair into the notebook, booked for a bodycheck on Kris Twardek.

So impressive in attack since the league restarted, Bohs struggled to find any momentum, though they did have an appeal for a penalty when Liam Scales appeared to block Grant as Keith Ward swung in a corner.

Their best chance came just before half time when Grant did really well down the right wing and sent in a cross, but the shot from Lunney was well wide.

Burke was a persistent threat to Bohs, Andy Lyons needed to snuff out the danger four minutes into the second half while a Dan Casey block denied Burke on 51 minutes.

Bohs were aggrieved in the 63rd minute when Grant went down in the box, under pressure from defender Scales, but appeals for a penalty - more convincing that the first half claim - were waved away.

The Gypsies had struggled to create much but had the edge in the closing stages, added energy from subs Danny Mandroiu, Dawson Devoy and Dinny Corcoran.

Mannus saved from Mandroiu and Grant while a header from sub Dinny Corcoran was narrowly over the bar, Bohs' running streak halted while Rovers take that five-point advantage.

Shamrock Rovers: Mannus; Lopes, Grace, Scales; O'Neill, McEneff; Finn, Byrne, Lafferty (Farrugia 80); Burke (Watts 72); Greene (Marshall 88).

Bohemians: McGuinness; Lyons, Casey, Finnerty, Breslin; Lunney (Devoy 77), Buckley; Twardek, Ward (Mandroiu 66), Grant; Wright (Corcoran 86).

Referee: Derek Tomney.

