Gary Rogers of Dundalk leaves the field after his final game, the UEFA Europa League match against Arsenal at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Former Dundalk goalkeeper Gary Rogers had admitted the behind the scenes instability at the club was a big factor in his decision to retire in December.

The Meathman has explained how Dundalk's Europa League group stage run last year ran in tandem with confusion about the club's direction behind the scenes and unhappiness around a new policy on contracts.

In an interview on the LOI Central podcast, Rogers explained how chairman Bill Hulsizer called a Zoom meeting with the squad before the 4-3 defeat away to Rapid Vienna. The purpose was to apologise for poor communication but the session ended up further adding to the bemusement of the group.

"We couldn't understand the strategy last year and it's more of the same this year," says Rogers, discussing how owners Peak6 waited until the end of the season to start proper contract negotiations.

Dundalk then only offered one year deals to players who were interested in staying and lost squad members on account of long term contracts that were available elsewhere.

"You're performing week in, week out against the odds in Europe and yet the club aren't prepared to give you a contract for some reason.

"We had Zoom meetings with the chairman before the game in Vienna. The boys spent the whole time talking about the point of the Zoom meeting. Lads were scratching their heads asking what's going on here.

"He (Hulsizer) was apologising for the poor communication. We would find stuff out in the media as opposed to directly from the club.

"It's a bit like Shane Keegan finding out before the press conference (in March of this year) he was going to be the manager.

"You would see stuff in the paper before we knew it in the dressing room. Stuff like that happened all the time. Communication was really, really poor, it was very frustrating.

"It was certainly part of my reasoning for retiring, I didn't really want to be there any more. I just felt it wasn't the same club that I had signed for. It was a strange environment, it wasn't a really good place, it wasn't enjoyable. Football has to be enjoyable.

"A lot of lads weren't enjoying it last year and that has probably seeped through a little bit this year as well. The off the field stuff has remained."

Dundalk play Levadia Tallinn tonight in the second round of the new Europa Conference League.