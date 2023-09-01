Kyle Robinson’s wonder goal helps Drogheda to win over UCD

Drogheda Utd 3 UCD 0

The visit of UCD to Weavers Park is, with respect, the least glamorous home fixture in Drogheda United’s season calendar. When you factor in a top-of-the-table clash being broadcast on TV too, a crowd of 1,700 for this game shouldn’t be sniffed at.

Those in attendance were spoiled for their efforts, as it happened. They bore witness to one of the best goals that you’ll see at League of Ireland ground this season. Kyle Robinson provided it just before half time, volleying in a dropping ball from 45 yards out.

A small caveat is that UCD goalkeeper Lorcan Healy was off his line somewhat but for the vision to spot that and the execution of the strike, Robinson was deserving of rapturous applause received at both half and full time.

He had earlier given Drogheda the lead, firing in his third goal in as many games from the edge of the area. Adam Foley supplied the pass after an excellent back to front move. In fact, he earned assist credits for all three goals.

A week after notching his first United goal, Aaron McNally completed the scoring in the second half. UCD twice saw top scorer Danu Kinsella Bishop denied by Andrew Wogan. They simply didn’t have enough against Drogheda, who themselves were without two mainstays Darragh Markey and Dayle Rooney.

Kevin Doherty’s team remain eight points clear of the relegation playoff position with just seven games to play. Matthew O’Brien’s impressive late cameo will add to Doherty’s confidence United will be playing Premier Division football again next year.

Drogheda Utd: Wogan; Heeney, Keeley, Weir, Kane; Deegan, Brennan (Noone, 87); Foley (Wade Slater 87), Davis (O’Brien, 76), McNally; Robinson (Leddy, 83).

UCD: Healy; Osam (O’Brien, 64), Keaney, Wells, Dempsey (Curtis, 64); Keane (Barr, 80), Verdon; Behan, Brennan, Norris (Higgins, 70); Kinsella-Bishop (Doyle, 70).

Referee: E O’Shea.