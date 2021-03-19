Kevin Sheedy's first match as Waterford boss ends in disaster as late own goal hands Drogheda victory

James Brown of Drogheda United, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal

Kevin Sheedy's debut as Waterford manager ended in disaster as a late own goal from Cameron Evans got newly promoted Drogheda United off to a flier.

Tim Clancy's side deserved their victory on the balance of play against a Waterford team that started with nine new faces and a fresh face in the dugout with Ireland World Cup hero Sheedy (61) taking his first job as a manager at senior level.

Sheedy's side worked hard but it all unravelled as the game ticked into injury time when Evans - a centre half on loan from Swansea - turned a cross from Drogheda right full James Brown past his own goalkeeper.

Waterford number two Mike Newell had received a red card minutes earlier after the match officials took a dim view of his sideline conduct.

Unsurprisingly, Drogheda were the more fluid outfit with Clancy retaining the core of the side that secured promotion and strengthening with established Premier League players.

After a first half low on chances, they squandered openings after the interval with Mark Doyle denied by an Oscar Brennan block before Chris Lyons fluffed a chance from close range.

A physically imposing team Waterford did have their moments from set pieces, and James Waite's free kick curled narrowly wide as the game entered its final furlong.

But Drogheda, helped by the introduction of new signing Dinny Corcoran, probed to get their reward in fortuitous fashion.

Drogheda: Odumosu, Brown, O'Reilly, Massey, Kane; Deegan, Hyland; Markey (Bermingham 56), Murray (Douglas 90), Doyle; Lyons (Corcoran 69)

Waterford: B Murphy, Sobowale, Evans, Ferguson, Mascoll; O'Reilly, Brennan, Mashigo, Stafford (Martin 75) ; Waite, Mutswunguma (D Murphy 77)

