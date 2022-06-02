Kerry FC apply for membership to the League of Ireland for next season

Kerry have had their application to enter the Club Licensing process with the Football Association of Ireland accepted, as the Munster side bid to play in the League of Ireland next season.

Former Shamrock Rovers star Billy Dennehy and American based directors Steven Conway and Brian Ainscough who have been working with the Kerry District League - are now hoping that they will become the 20th side in the League next season, six years after competing in the underage National Leagues.

“The people of Kerry have always been proud of their appetite to compete at the highest level in all sports and we hope to provide this full pathway for all those players representing Kerry Football Club,” read a statement.

"Kerry FC believe that a successful application will offer real opportunity to promote our game in the Kerry region as we look forward to bringing the biggest clubs in Irish football to our county.

“Now that the licensing process is underway, we welcome all offers of support as we share this exciting journey with the people of Kerry. More information will be released in due course.£