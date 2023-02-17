Kerry enter new world as daydreams become real for League of Ireland debutants

Gavin O’Connor’s Saturday will be a familiar one, a drive from Tralee to Castlebar with his father Tim to watch his county’s flagship team take on Mayo. It’s a sporting experience that has been available to the Kerry season ticket holder for all of his life.

But the 38-year-old’s weekend started with something different, an option that he had craved as a football-mad kid watching images of Cork City’s Turner’s Cross on RTÉ’s ‘Sunday Sport’. He was crazy about Liverpool but wondered if Kerry might ever have a team of its own.

February 17, 2023 is a day he will always remember. The Dublin-based graphic designer boarded a train from Dublin to Tralee and arrived in early evening, nipping home for a bite to eat before heading for a drink on Rock Street with some friends.

Together, they left to make the 15-minute walk up the new greenway situated on the old train tracks which brings people to Mounthawk Park, the new home of Kerry FC, for their League of Ireland opener with Cobh Ramblers.

This was a hypothetical debate taking on a real life personality. Local papers were filled with wall-to-wall coverage with all tickets gone by the start of the week. The front page of ‘Kerry’s Eye’ quoted a fan who suggested it would have been easier to get hold of a spot at the Super Bowl.

A certain giddiness hung in the air as the first spectators streamed into Mounthawk Park, a facility with two all-weather pitches located on a site which used to house the defunct Tralee United and a turnip field.

In 1994, the Kerry District League stepped in to take it over, a first step towards welcoming around 1,200 through the gates for a senior League of Ireland fixture.

The teams emerged to a warm reception rather than a raucous one; fire safety limits mean that spectators were spread around the pitch instead of on top of each other; it will take time to develop a natural atmosphere.

Nothing was going to take the gloss off it for O’Connor. He knows what the League of Ireland is about, but the sense of true belonging is new.

As a Smithfield resident, he made the short walk to Dalymount Park on a regular basis before Covid. Post-lockdown, he’s only made it once because of the increased demand which meant a season ticket was needed. He wasn’t going to go that far.

“I always wanted a Kerry soccer team to support because I love soccer,” says O’Connor, whose love for Liverpool has faded somewhat over time. “I love Gaelic football and I love hurling too and I could follow Kerry teams in those two sports but I couldn’t in the other one.”

The new kids on the block have a caused a bit of a stir. A few weeks back, multiple All-Ireland winner Seán O’Sullivan spoke on the Kerry Football Podcast about the potential threat created by a soccer team on the doorstep, suggesting it might provide a rival for the affections of promising youths.

But that was more of a discussion point than a dig and O’Sullivan was amongst the GAA figures to post good wishes on social media in the hours before the game.

The presence of current inter-county performers in the ground, including Kerry’s David Clifford, added another layer to the cross-code expressions of goodwill, reflecting the view that the Kingdom’s sporting landscape has room for another player.

And there’s a natural overlap too. Goalkeeper Wayne Guthrie has won county medals with Austin Stacks. Midfielder Ronan Teahan is the nephew of Maurice Fitzgerald. His mother Marie also starred for Kerry, while his father John is an Irish basketball legend.

Kerry manager Billy Dennehy, a driving force in the club’s creation, was a county minor in 2005 before pursuing a career in the professional game, achieving success at League of Ireland level.

“Kerry GAA has a great history, culture and tradition that will never change,” he stressed. “The soccer side has never had the platform to go onto the next step while living at home.”

This is true for players, but followers of the sport also felt a void.

In O’Connor’s friend group of Tralee exiles in Dublin, the three-month period since the club received the green light from the FAI has been packed with chat and plans.

There’s an outing planned for the opening away game in Bray next week. Generating a fan culture from scratch is a challenge and O’Connor has taken it upon himself to create a Kerry Ultras brand which is part serious and part tongue in cheek.

With an image of Tom Crean on the badge, he has produced stickers that have been sent around Europe to interested members of the diaspora.

Wembley and Old Trafford are amongst the places where they have been affixed to lampposts. Earlier this week, the club spray-painted his artwork onto a wall behind the goal.

Tralee was the natural base for the team, with O’Connor pointing out that the sport is the first love of large portions of the town itself.

He laughs telling the story of a pal in Dublin who had no interest in GAA but had to learn off small talk of suitable key facts about Kerry’s footballers because so many people he met just presumed that a sports fan from the county would be interested.

The Kerry District League was founded in 1971, the same year ‘the Ban’ was lifted, as O’Connor points out, and inter-firm tournaments in Tralee always drew huge crowds with Mikey Sheehy and ‘Bomber’ Liston amongst the star turns. From O’Connor’s perspective, the potential for a team was there, even if he’s pragmatic about the ceiling.

He’s not alone. It’s true that last night’s symbolic occasion could have been sold out three times over, but ‘Kerryman’ sports writer Damian Stack suggested in his preview that a steady 500 turning out every week would be an acceptable first step when the initial novelty wears off.

It’s generally acknowledged the all-amateur team is more likely to be closer to the bottom than the top. O’Connor throws out ten years as an aspiration for when Kerry might reach the top flight. In the meantime, the local view is that they simply just need to cement the idea that they are there.

“To have that ambient thing in the background, a Kerry soccer team playing, will have a huge effect,” he suggests. “Kerry people are mad about their county. People who live there are staunch about where they are from and it lends itself to football.

“At Christmas, I was amazed that every single person I spoke to was buzzing about it. People were asking what clubs were in the First Division, they’d never been to a League of Ireland game but they could see, ‘This is ours now, we can make something of this’”.

There’s a natural tendency to provide the warning that there will be bumps in the road, especially in the LOI.

Results shape perceptions but for O’Connor, the first one was only a smaller part of a bigger picture.

Turning on the live scoring apps beforehand to see Kerry FC’s crest was a victory already, an evening where daydreams became reality.