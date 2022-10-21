Keith Ward strikes late to rescue vital point for Dundalk's European push

Dundalk head coach Stephen O'Donnell spent most of the game watching from the stands. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Two goals in seven minutes late in the day appeared to see Sligo Rovers to victory over Dundalk at Casey’s Field. Keith Ward’s 92nd-minute equaliser denied them and secured Dundalk a crucial point.

Coupled with a heavy St Pat’s defeat in Tallaght, the result means Dundalk’s grip on third place holds for now and guaranteed European qualification next season edges ever closer, if only by the narrowest of margins.

Stephen O’Donnell watched most of the game from the stands after a first half sending off in the aftermath of his team’s first goal. It seemed his celebrations crossed a line in the mind of referee Damien MacGraith.

Frank Liivak and Aidan Keena scored either side of Alfie Lewis’s memorable long-range equaliser and Ryan O’Kane’s lead goal early in the second half.

Lewis’ first-half goal was the game’s standout moment, until the late drama ensued. He powered in a shot from 25 yards after Colm Horgan’s clearance fell perfectly for a left-footed attempt.

Andy Boyle’s injury-time punt was knocked down by John Martin and Ward elicited the biggest roar of the night by far.

DUNDALK – Sheppard; Mountney, Macari, Boyle, Leahy; Bone (Benson, 85), Lewis; Hauge (Bradley, 64), Adams (Ward, 74), O’Kane; McMillan (Martin, 74).

SLIGO ROVERS – Brush; Horgan, Banks, Pijnaker, Kirk; Barlow (Mata, 60), Burton (Keogh, 84), McDonnell; Fitzgerald, Liivak (O’Sullivan 87); Keena.

REF – D MacGraith