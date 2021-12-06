Keith Ward leaves Bohs for Dundalk while Damien Duff captures Harps’ Mark Coyle for Shels

INCOMING Dundalk manager Stephen O'Donnell has made the first signing for the 2022 season with the capture of former team-mate Keith Ward from Bohemians.

O'Donnell has yet to be named as the new manager at Oriel Park but with his resignation from his role at St Patrick's Athletic on Friday, his return to Dundalk should be completed this week. With only one senior member of last season's squad at Dundalk under contract, pressure is on to build a squad by retaining key players or making signings and Dundalk have secured the signature of Ward.

The 31-year-old played with Dundalk from 2013-14 where O'Donnell was a teammate and now, after five seasons with Bohs, he has moved on.

Bohs last week announced that 11 players from the current squad are tied up for 2022 but there will be some departures. Defender Rob Cornwall is keen to try his luck in the USA and will join second-tier side Northern Colorado Hailstorm, a team managed by former League of Ireland player Eamon Zayed, while Keith Buckely is also leaving with plans to travel.

Andy Lyons and Georgie Kelly are assessing their options abroad after being offered new deals by Bohs but the club expect leading scorer Kelly to move abroad.

Meanwhile, Shelbourne manager Damien Duff believes that new singing Mark Coyle will make a big impact at Tolka Park next season.

Having already taken striker Sean Boyd to Shels from Finn Harps, the Reds made another on the Donegal club with a deal to sign Coyle, Harps' player of the year last season where the 24-year-old missed only three league games and played a big part in Harps' feat of avoiding relegation.

"It is brilliant that Mark has decided to join Shelbourne Football Club. He has an amazing desire and hunger to win, on top of his impressive footballing qualities. He wears his heart on his sleeve and he is someone that the fans, the players and staff will relate to," Duff said.

Aside from the former Harps pair of Boyd and Coyle, Shels have also signed Shane Griffin from Dublin rivals St Patrick's Athletic and attacking prospect Jack Moylan, who had a successful season on loan to Wexford from Bohs.