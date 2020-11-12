Keith Long signs new four-year contract with Bohemians

Keith Long has given Bohemians a major boost by agreeing a long-term deal which ties him to the club until 2024.

Long, who led the club to a second-place finish in his sixth season at Dalymount Park, was recently linked with the manager's job at Dundalk but now, along with assistant Trevor Croly, he has committed his long-term future to the Gypsies.

And the next target for the club is to agree contract extensions with their players, though teenage prospect Dawson Devoy has already agreed fresh terms.

"I am delighted to commit my future to the club and to extend my contract until 2024. We are a club going in the right direction. Prior to Covid, we were in a very strong position and that was down to a collective effort of everyone at the club, with record numbers of members and season tickets holders," Long said.

"I have loved every minute working at Bohs, working with so many great people who love the club. I am excited for the future and look forward to chasing our dreams together.

"We have managed to qualify for Europe for the second season running with the youngest squad in the Premier Division, and the players and staff deserve great credit for that.

"The challenge for us now is to continue to make progress on and off the pitch. As a fully members-owned club, it does present significant challenges. We recognise those challenges as we endeavour to continue to grow, move forward and improve year-on-year in a sustainable manner.

"Our strength is in our supporters, our members. That is why I hope they will continue to get behind the club and the team, as they have done throughout my time at the club, despite the continuing uncertainty that we all face in our world today.

"We have a talented and dedicated backroom team who have a passion for Bohs and understand what this club means to its people," added Long.

"I am excited by the potential of the club and by the potential of the players we have coming through at the club, and through the underage Bohs-SKB Academy teams with the continued support of Alan Caffrey and the coaches in our academy. We will continue to try bridging the gap with the aim of winning silverware - being successful in tandem with being sustainable, and helping improve and develop young players."

Online Editors