Keith Long says ‘a blind man can see’ Bohs need to strengthen after disappointing derby result

Keith Long says "a blind man can see" that his Bohemians squad needs strengthening in the transfer window after a disappointing start to the season.

With just three wins from 12 games, the Gypsies remain in the bottom half of the table, already 11 points behind second-placed Shamrock Rovers after Friday's 3-1 loss to the Hoops.

Long has used 21 players to date but only one outfield player, Ali Coote, is an ever-present, as he admits that some of the recent signings have not lived up to expectation.

Defensively, they have struggled as the club were unable to lure off-season targets Dan Casey and Cameron Dummigan to Dalymount Park. JJ McKiernan, who was on loan from Watford, has already returned to his parent club, in frustration at the lack of game time, just one sub appearance, but Long admits that the squad in its current form is not good enough to compete.

"We have to try and strengthen, a blind man can see that," says Long, his outfit at home to bottom side UCD next Friday ahead of a daunting double-header away to Derry City and Dundalk.

"Recruitment is my responsibility, bringing players in and we need to strengthen in certain areas, that's quite evident in our performances that we have put in so far. Recruitment is key to everything, the better players you have working with you the better performances you can put in.

"Shamrock Rovers showed their quality on Friday, they are a decent side, good players, a very strong squad and you can see their experience, that clearly showed but we gave them a helping hand along the way.

"We all want competition, the players want that, we want to strengthen the squad and we'll try to do that. Recruitment is tough, it's hard getting players in. Rovers have a settled squad, you can see the stability and the quality that they have.

"They add to it, with one or two but we have to replace six or seven players. There's not enough high quality players around the league," he added.