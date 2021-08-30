Keith Long hails new Bohs signing Roland Idowu as a ‘very good addition’

Bohemians boss Keith Long says he has high hopes for Dubliner Roland Idowu after he was snapped up from Cardiff City.

The midfielder joins up with Bohs after cross-channel spells with Southampton and Cardiff, and with Bohs likely to be without lead striker Georgie Kelly for a spell through suspension after his red-card offence in Sunday's FAI Cup win over Shamrock Rovers, midfielder Idowu (19) will add to their attacking threat.

"He is a talented player with a good pedigree and will be a very good addition to our squad. We are very much looking forward to working with Roland, and are excited about the potential he can bring to the team," says Long, his side not in action next weekend after their game with Derry City was postponed due to international call-ups, Derry's Ronan Boyce getting first Republic of Ireland U21 summons.

“At 19 years of age, he is a very level-headed young lad, who is very keen to play for the club and showcase his talents.”