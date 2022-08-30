Keith Long future up in the air amid ongoing discussions with Bohemians

Keith Long has been in discussions with Bohemians about his future today amid strong speculation that his time at Dalymount Park could be drawing to a close.

It's understood that last night's 3-1 defeat at home to St Patrick's Athletic has prompted behind the scenes talks with multiple sources indicating that a change in the dugout is likely to be a consequence - although Bohs officials have not responded to requests for comment.

The Gypsies have endured a tough run of form in the league, dropping to sixth place with hopes of a return to Europe dependent on winning the FAI Cup.

Long is the second longest serving manager in the league, with this October coming due to mark the eight year anniversary of his appointment.

He brought the club to the FAI Cup final last term after a memorable European campaign, but a penalty shootout defeat to St Patrick's Athletic was followed by the departure of key players and another rebuild.

Bohs have found it much harder this term and Long was allowed to bring in nine new players in the summer transfer window in an attempt to turn things around.

However, Bohs have taken just one point from their last four league games and have suffered three league defeats on the bounce at Dalymount.