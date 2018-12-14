Keith Buckley re-signs with Bohemians for 2019 season

Out of contract Bohemians midfielder, Keith Buckley has re-signed with the club for the 2019 season.

Out of contract Bohemians midfielder, Keith Buckley has re-signed with the club for the 2019 season.

Speaking to Bohemianfc.com, the 26 year old said: "I had actually agreed things for next season with Keith (Long) a few weeks ago but then I went travelling for a month so I’m glad to finally sign officially.

"It’s an exciting place to be at and there is a great buzz around the place. You appreciate what we have here as a club and with our supporters even more having been away for the year."

Buckley is in his second spell with the northside outfit, having spent a season with Bray in 2017. And with Bohs having lost players with the experience of Shane Supple and Ian Morris during the close season, he is relishing the opportunity to step up into a senior player role.

"I’m still only 26 but I’ve played over 180 times for Bohs and over 200 games in the league, so I feel that I can have a lot to offer with my experience," he explained.

"We’ve lost a couple of experienced players, which is obviously a blow, so it’s up to the likes of myself to push on further and help fill that void.

"While we’ve lost players, we’ve brought in some really exciting ones too.

"Keith has a great eye for a young player and he’s shown that over the last few seasons. There’s no doubt in my mind that we can continue to progress as a team under him."

Bohs have made a habit of blooding young players in recent seasons and Buckley believes that the club's strong finish to last season is down to the level of coaching those players recieve from the management team.

"To be honest I’m a bit jealous of the young lads coming here! I’d love to be 18 or 19 again and coming in and learning from Keith and Trevor Croly," he continued.

"Trevor breaks things down and makes the game so simple for you and everything is so professional. I’ve learnt so much from him in training in only a year and I’m still learning.

"Learning from them here at 18 or 19 is a great place to be for any player and it will stand to them and the team.

"Obviously it will take a while to for players to settle in. You look at when Dan Casey when he came in mid-season in 2017, it took him a while to get up to speed.

"Darragh Leahy came in last season, didn’t really know the league at the start and then went on to have an amazing season for us.

"So it can take a while and we all have to be patient at the start but players will improve if given time."

Who is your sportstar of the year?

Vote in the Irish Independent Sport Star Awards and you could win the ultimate sports prize.

Prizes include, a trip to Old Trafford to watch Man United take on Liverpool in the Premier League, tickets to Ireland's home games in the Six Nations, All Ireland football and hurling final tickets and much more.

Simply click here to register your vote

Online Editors