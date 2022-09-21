Keith Buckley edges closer to Bohemians return ahead of next season

Keith Buckley is closing in on a return to Bohemians. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Bohemians are in advanced talks with Keith Buckley with a view to securing his Dalymount Park return for next season.

The Gypsies have badly missed their former captain this year after he decided to relocate to Australia at the end of last season.

However, it's understood that the 30-year-old is making plans to return to Ireland in the New Year.

And it's understood that Bohs officials have been in discussions with Buckley about a long-term deal.

The player retains a strong affection for his former club and, while talk of a return has alerted other clubs to his situation, it's expected that he will be in red and black next term should he follow through on his intentions to come back to Ireland.

Leadership on the park has been a problem for Bohs this year, a failing acknowledged by Keith Long after his departure from the hotseat.

The loss of midfielder Buckley was cited as a key reason for that. Bohs' season is effectively over after a limp defeat to Shelbourne in the FAI Cup quarter-final on Sunday, with caretaker boss Derek Pender tearing into the players afterwards.

Bohs are in the process of searching for a new full-time boss with the post attracting considerable interest both at home and from Irishmen abroad.