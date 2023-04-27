Keeper Reece Byrne’s move to Newcastle hailed as ‘fantastic’ by Bohemians boss Declan Devine

Bohemians boss Declan Devine has backed teenage keeper Reece Byrne to make an impact in England after his move to Newcastle United was confirmed.

Eddie Howe’s club have turned their gaze on the Irish market of late, signing Alex Murphy from Galway United last year as he has since worked his way into Newcastle’s U21 side, and Byrne is the latest recruit.

Having come through the academy at Bohs, he made his first team debut last season under Devine and Byrne will move over to England in the summer.

"It’s a fantastic move for the boy,” Devine said today after the deal was completed. “It’s not every day you get the chance to sign for a giant in the Premier League and that’s what Newcastle are.

“When I came in I gave him his first-team debut against Dundalk and I thought he did very well. This is the next step for him. He wants to get across to England and play at the highest level he can.

“His development is a testament to the academy staff and what they have done with him over the last number of years and providing him with the platform to go on and play first-team football.

"They deserve enormous credit. We will all look on with great interest to see how his career progresses.”