Keane’s edge lifts Students off the bottom

UCD 2, Drogheda Utd 1

Dara Keane scored a second-half winner as UCD came from behind to earn a big three points .

Bohemians’ late equaliser against Finn Harps moves the Students two points off the bottom of the table with Monday’s game at Shelbourne in hand ahead of a visit to Ballybofey next Friday.

The heavy rain early on didn’t hinder Drogheda midfielder Darragh Nugent who provided the first high note of the night with a terrific lead goal just four minutes in.

The Shamrock Rovers loanee cut in from the right, worked a neat one-two with Chris Lyons, before rifling a drive past Kian Moore for his second goal of the season.

UCD played their way into the game, getting their reward on 40 minutes when Alex Nolan’s free-kick to the back post found skipper Jack Keaney who toe-poked home.

In a lively start to the second half, UCD were inches from taking the lead when Tommy Lonergan drilled a shot wide.

Drogheda keeper Colin McCabe saved from Nolan and Donal Higgins before UCD struck a deserved winner on 67 minutes. Keane found space on the edge of the area from Higgins’ pass to rifle a rising shot to the net.

UCD – Moore; Gallagher, Todd, Keaney, Osam; Caffrey; Higgins (Dignam, 68), Keane, Brennan, Nolan; Lonergan.

Drogheda Utd – McCabe; Noone, Quinn, Massey; Nugent, Markey, Brennan, Grimes, Rooney; Lyons, Williams.

Ref – R Harvey (Dublin).

