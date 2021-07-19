Kavanagh’s strike costs Sligo

A wonder strike from Waterford striker Cian Kavanagh saw the Blues take all three points, costing Sligo Rovers the visitors the chance to go level on points with second-placed St Pats.

The victory at the RSC yesterday leaves Waterford just a point behind Finn Harps who are in eighth place.

Johnny Kenny got the first sight of goal after 12 minutes when he fired at the Blues goal from six yards out but keeper Matthew Connor made a magnificent one-handed save.

With barely 20 minutes on the clock the hosts were forced into a double subtitution when Connor and centre-back Kyle Ferguson collided in mid air and both required lengthy treatment for head injuries. Paul Martin replaced Connor in the goal and George Forrest came in for Ferguson.



Just before the break Waterford found the net but the strike was ruled out as Anthony Wordsworth lashed the ball home from an indirect free-kick from six yards out.

They finally made the breakthrough shortly after the restart. John Martin played a clever ball down the left for Kavanagh, the big striker turned inside Garry Buckley before driving a wonderful right foot strike high into the roof of the net beyond the diving McNicholas from 20 yards.

Sligo Rovers manager Liam Buckley sent for Romeo Parkes and the in-form striker offered the visitors a much-needed threat.

On 80 minutes Sligo came close to equalising when Jordan Gibson’s corner was met by the head of Colm Horgan, who crashed the ball against the foot of the post and it bounced back into the arms of the grateful Martin.

Parkes was denied by Martin late on and then Jack Stafford intervened to deny the Jamaican when he looked clean through.

Waterford FC – Connor (P Martin 22), Power, Ferguson (Forrest 22), Shane Griffin, Anthony Wordsworth, Cian Kavanagh (Sobowale 88), Junior Quitima ( Tshipamba 82), J Martin, O’Keeffe, Jilambo (Stafford 68), Nolan.

Sligo Rovers – McNicholas, Banks, Gibson, Morahan (Horgan 64), Figueira (Parkes ‘64) Byrne, Blaney, Donelan, Crawley (Keogh 64), Kenny, Buckley.

Ref – D Dunn