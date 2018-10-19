FINN HARPS will head into a winner-takes-all decider against Limerick FC to see who takes up the final berth in the Premier Division in 2019.

Kavanagh sends Finn Harps on way to winner-takes-all showdown with Limerick

Following a 1-1 draw at United Park seven nights beforehand, it was Ollie Horgan’s team who took the early initiative in Ballybofey last night with an 18th-minute goal from John Kavanagh, who steered home a Nathan Boyle squared pass after Mark Timlin’s dart down the left wing.

Midway through the second half, Boyle took a neat touch inside the Drogheda penalty area to open things up from Mark Coyle’s centre to bag a deserved second goal.

The home side were lively in the first half, with Mikey Place daisy-cutting an early effort just wide Paul Skinner’s post.

Drogheda’s Gareth McCafferty was out of luck on 42 minutes when he could only slide a squared pass from Mark Doyle into the Harps side-netting.

Boyle passed up a glorious opportunity four minutes into the second half when he fluffed an opportunity from close range as Keith Cowan headed down.

However, the former Derry City striker soon made amends with the second goal to confirm Harps’ dominance.

Finn Harps – C Gallagher; J Borg, K Cowan, S Todd; J Kavanagh, M Coyle, P McCourt (N Logue 50), M Timlin, C Coll; M Place (J O’Flynn 90), N Boyle (J Deevers 77).

Drogheda United – P Skinner; C Deasy (R Manley 65), K Farragher, L Gallagher, C Kelly; S Brennan, R Purdy, W Hondermarck (L Duffy 58), C Kane; M Doyle, G McCaffrey (J Amour 70).

Ref – D Tomney

Online Editors