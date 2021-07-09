Junior Quitirna strikes to give Waterford lifeline at bottom of Premier Division

A game of inches was decided by two penalties as Junior Quitirna scored one and Barry McNamee saw one saved.

They came either end of Derek Tomney’s half-time whistle and might prove crucial in the battle for Premier Division survival.

Waterford, thanks to Quitirna’s goal and Matthew Connor’s save from McNamee, are now just within four point of Harps, who have only two wins from their last 16 games.

Quitirna, making his first Waterford appearance, brilliantly converted from the spot two minutes into added time at the end of the first half after Harps new boy Jordan Mustoe upended Darragh Power.

Ollie Horgan, the Harps manager, was still venting his frustration at the awarding of that penalty when his team was given a golden chance to level things up.

Just 25 seconds into part two, Sean Boyd was bundled over, but Connor leapt out to his left to beat away McNamee’s penalty.

Former Republic of Ireland defender Eddie Nolan, Quitirna and Anthony Wordsworth were all given their Waterford debuts by Marc Bircham.

Harps went close through a Boyd overhead kick early on, but it was a game that failed to get to life.

Harps’ top scorer Adam Foley hit the outside of the post after McNamee was denied and, late in the evening, Conor Barry headed over.

Finn Harps: McGinley; Webster (Rainey 25 (Barry 83)), Boyle, Dunleavy; Coyle (Connolly 83), Seymore; O’Sullivan, McNamee, Mustoe (Doherty 68); Foley, Boyd (Owolabi 68).

Waterford: Connor; Cameron, Ferguson, Nolan, O’Keefe; Power, Griffin, Wordsworth, Martin; Quitirna (Kavanagh 74); Mutswunguma

Referee: D Tomney.