Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe the standout performer as Derry City sweep Sligo Rovers aside

Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe was again the star as Derry City cruised to victory against Sligo Rovers at the Brandywell.

The 25-year, now on seven goals in his last seven league games, opened the scoring for the Candy Stripes then set up Jamie McDonagh early in the second half as City eased to victory.

A 40-minute delay frustrated both sets of fans but when the game eventually started, it was the home fans on the edge of their seats.

It was all Derry early on but Sligo should have taken the lead when they created a chance on a rare foray forward 18 minutes in. Ronan Murray’s pass split the Derry defence wide open to send Romeo Parkes through on goal, but he opted for power rather than placement and Peter Cherrie was able to parry to safety.

Derry paid heed to that scare and made sure at the other end within three minutes. David Parkhouse did well to bring the ball out of the air and feed Junior on the left, and the in-form striker went straight at the Sligo defence, into the heart of the penalty area before placing the ball past McGinty, in off the post and into the net.

The Candy Stripes wasted no time in the second half, doubling their lead within 30 seconds of the restart. Junior was again at the heart of the action as he showed superb skill to go past John Dunleavy and his pull back was perfect for McDonagh, who lashed the ball into the roof of the net past McGinty for 2-0.

It was all too comfortable for Derry after that as Sligo laboured and the hosts sealed the win in style on 79 minutes with a brilliantly worked team goal, which ended in Greg Sloggett feeding substitute Jack Malone, and the youngster drove at goal before unleashing a brilliant effort from 25 yards, which flew past McGinty and into the bottom corner for his first senior goal for the club.

Ronan Coughlan then missed an open net as Sligo’s night came to a miserable end.

Derry City: Peter Cherrie, Ciaran Coll, Darren Cole, Ally Gilchrist, Jamie McDonagh, Greg Sloggett (Michael McCrudden 82’), Gerardo Bruna, Ciaron Harkin, Conor Davis (Jack Malone 63’), Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe (Darren McCauley 75’), David Parkhouse.

Sligo Rovers: Edward McGinty, Lewis Banks, Sam Warde (Kris Twardek 59’), Kyle Callan-McFadden, John Dunleavy, Ronan Coughlan, Daryl Fordyce, Ronan Murray (Regan Donelon 73’), Danny Kane, John Mahon, Romeo Parkes.

Referee: Damien McGraith.

