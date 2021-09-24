Junior keeps Derry in Euro hunt

Eoin Toal of Derry City during the launch at Sport Ireland National Indoor Arena at the Sport Ireland Campus in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Derry City eased to a win over Longford Town to close in on Sligo Rovers in the battle for Europe next season. Goals from Jamie McGonigle, James Akintunde and Junior Ogedi extended City’s unbeaten run to six.

Derry took the lead on 16 minutes when Eoin Toal’s high ball forward was flicked on by Junior into the path of defender Joseph Manley. The centre-half hesitated however and McGonigle took advantage, charging the ball down and racing clear to finish past Lee Steacy.

It was all Derry City and they doubled their lead just before the half hour mark as Will Fitzgerald set up Akintunde, whose shot from 20 yards took a big deflection off a Longford leg to wrongfoot Steacy who could only watch as the ball rolled past him into the net.

The third goal arrived nine minutes from time. Evan McLaghlin’s pass picked out the run of Danny Lafferty in behind the visitors’ defence, and although his volley was brilliantly parried by Steacy, the ball fell for Junior, whose shot into the ground bounced over the goalkeeper and into the net for 3-0.

DERRY CITY – Nathan Gartside, Danny Lafferty, Cameron McJannett, Eoin Toal, Ronan Boyce (Caoimhin Porter 86’), Ciaron Harkin (Gerard Storey 86’), Bastien Hery (Evan McLaughlin 66’),

Will Fitzgerald (Ciaran Coll 66’), Jamie McGonigle (Jack Malone 78’), James Akintunde, Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe.

LONGFORD TOWN – Lee Steacy, Dean Zambra (Paddy Kirk 75’), Aaron O’Driscoll, Shane Elworthy, Joseph Manley, Aodh Dervin, Dylan Grimes (Conor Davis 82’), Dean Byrne (Aaron Dobbs 75’), Darragh Nugent, Aaron McNally, Dean Williams.

REF – J McLoughlin.