Joseph Anang holds firm as dominant Derry must share spoils with St Pat’s

Derry City lacked the killer touch as they were left extremely frustrated against St Patrick’s Athletic.

Ruaidhrí Higgins’ team dominated from start to finish, but could not break through a defence they breached four times just 10 days earlier, and they lost leadership of the Premier Division as a result.

City began to assert themselves on the game early on and St Pats’ goalkeeper Joseph Anang had to push a looping header from Daniel Lafferty over the bar as City forced three successive corners.

The hosts’ best chance came on 15 minutes when Ronan Boyce pushed the ball through for Brandon Kavanagh who had a clear run at goal, but his left-footed effort was well off target, sailing over the bar.

The Candystripes came agonisingly close to breaking the deadlock on 37 minutes when Will Patching’s corner was met by Eoin Toal, who powered a header only for Anang to instinctively stick his arm out for a fantastic reflex save.

A piece of magic from Patrick McEleney almost delivered for Derry City on 73 minutes when he controlled the ball 25 yards from goal and drove it powerfully through a sea of bodies, only for the ball to crash back off the base of the post with Anang beaten.

St Pat’s had not been a force of any kind in the game, but they could have nicked it on 77 minutes with their first shot of the game, which came when Chris Forrester was picked out in space in the area, but he sent his shot wide of the target.

City had a wonderful opportunity to win the game on 82 minutes when they broke on a three-on-one counter attack, but just when the final pass needed to be played, they slowed it down, with Kavanagh passing to Jamie McGonigle who could only shoot straight at Anang.

DERRY CITY – Maher, Boyce, S McEleney, Toal, Lafferty, Dummigan, Thomson (P McEleney 67’) (McLaughlin 86’), Patching, Kavanagh, McGonigle, Smith (Akintunde 67’).

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC – Anang, Redmond, Grivosti, Breslin, Curtis, Forrester, O’Reilly, McClelland (Burns 59’), M Doyle (Robinson 64’), King, E Doyle .

REFEREE – Rob Hennessy (Dublin).