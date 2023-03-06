Jordan McEneff on the double in UCD win to keep Derry City on top

Derry City's Jordan McEneff, left, celebrates with team-mate Michael Leddy after scoring his side's second goal. Photo by: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

DERRY CITY remain the top of the Premier Division as Jordan McEneff’s brace helped the leaders defeat UCD and secure back-to-back wins in the capital.

After being dropped for the Candystripes’ win over champions Shamrock Rovers last Friday, the 22-year-old staked his claim with a fine performance as his two first-half strikes put Derry firmly in control.

Ollie O’Neill added a third after the break courtesy of a howler by UCD’s Lorcan Healy before Evan Osam’s own-goal as Derry claimed their third win in four.

After a slow start, the visitors soon found their rhythm and took the lead on 15 minutes. The ball fell to McEneff at the edge of the box who unleashed a rocket into the top corner to put his side in front at a damp Belfield Bowl.

A moment of magic saw the visitors double their lead on the stroke of half-time, as Brandon Kavanagh’s stunning through ball looped in behind UCD defender Harvey O’Brien. McEneff ran on to the ball and coolly rounded Healy to score his fourth goal in as many games.

McEneff missed out on a hat-trick on the hour mark after sending his header off-target, before Graydon blazed over from six yards out.

The visitors made sure of the three points minutes later, as Fulham loanee O’Neill made an immediate impact off the bench. The Ireland U-21 midfielder knocked the ball past UCD’s Donal Higgins as Healy rushed off his line to collect the ball.

The UCD ’keeper spilled the ball and allowed O’Neill to tap in his first League of Ireland goal.

The fourth came on 75 minutes as Will Patching’s free-kick found Osam, who turned it into his own net as Derry’s fine start to 2023 continued.

UCD – Healy, Barr, O’Brien (Wells 67), Keaney, Dempsey (Osam 67); Dignam, Keane (Izekor 72), Higgins, Behan; Nolan (Kinsella-Bishop 72); Norris (O’Connor 80).

Derry City – Maher, Boyce, Connolly (Coll 70), S McEleney, Doherty; Diallo, Patching (McLaughlin 78); B Kavanagh (McGonigle 63), McEneff, Graydon (Ward 70); C Kavanagh (O’Neill 63).

Ref – D Dunne.